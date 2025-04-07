Java Articles and Best Practices

Why use Java for API Development? Java is a mature, platform-independent language with a robust ecosystem. Frameworks like Spring Boot simplify RESTful API development and provide built-in security features.

Which Java frameworks are commonly used for APIs? Spring Boot is the most popular choice, offering features like dependency injection, REST controllers, and easy integration with databases. Other options include JAX-RS and Micronaut.

How do I handle asynchronous operations in Java APIs? Use CompletableFuture or reactive programming libraries like Project Reactor or RxJava to manage asynchronous flows and improve performance in high-concurrency scenarios.