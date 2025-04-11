Scala Articles and Best Practices

Why use Scala for API Development? Scala combines functional and object-oriented programming paradigms, making it suitable for building robust, concurrent APIs. Frameworks like Akka and Play enhance its capabilities.

Which Scala libraries help in API creation? Akka HTTP, Play Framework, and Finatra are popular choices. They provide routing, serialization, and built-in testing support to simplify API development.

How do I handle concurrency in Scala APIs? Use Akka actors or Futures for non-blocking operations. This allows you to manage multiple requests efficiently while maintaining code readability.