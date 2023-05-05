May 05 2023: Weekly Roundup

Account API Keys #

API Keys for your Zuplo account can be created from the Zuplo Portal. These keys are used with the Zuplo CLI or the Zuplo Developer API.

Open API Handler #

The new Open API handler allows serving the public version of your OpenAPI file through a route of your choice.

Open API from ZuploContext (Alpha) #

The context.route property on the ZuploContext object now exposes the raw Open API operation JSON for use in handlers or policies.

export async function myHandler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const raw = context.route. raw (); return raw; }

Additional Geolocation Properties #

The incomingRequestProperties property on the ZuploContext route now exposes several additional values:

postalCode - Postal code of the incoming request, for example, "78701".

- Postal code of the incoming request, for example, "78701". metroCode - Metro code (DMA) of the incoming request, for example, "635".

- Metro code (DMA) of the incoming request, for example, "635". region - If known, the ISO 3166-2 name for the first level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "Texas".

- If known, the ISO 3166-2 name for the first level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "Texas". regionCode - If known, the ISO 3166-2 code for the first-level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "TX".

- If known, the ISO 3166-2 code for the first-level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "TX". timezone - Timezone of the incoming request, for example, "America/Chicago".

Improved Policy Usage Visibility #