May 05 2023: Weekly Roundup

Account API Keys#

API Keys for your Zuplo account can be created from the Zuplo Portal. These keys are used with the Zuplo CLI or the Zuplo Developer API.

Open API Handler#

The new Open API handler allows serving the public version of your OpenAPI file through a route of your choice.

Open API from ZuploContext (Alpha)#

The context.route property on the ZuploContext object now exposes the raw Open API operation JSON for use in handlers or policies.

export async function myHandler(request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) {
  const raw = context.route.raw();
  return raw;
}

Additional Geolocation Properties#

The incomingRequestProperties property on the ZuploContext route now exposes several additional values:

  • postalCode - Postal code of the incoming request, for example, "78701".
  • metroCode - Metro code (DMA) of the incoming request, for example, "635".
  • region - If known, the ISO 3166-2 name for the first level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "Texas".
  • regionCode - If known, the ISO 3166-2 code for the first-level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "TX".
  • timezone - Timezone of the incoming request, for example, "America/Chicago".

Improved Policy Usage Visibility#

The policy.json editor in the Zuplo Portal now shows when a policy is used inside of a composite policy.

