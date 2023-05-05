May 05 2023: Weekly Roundup
Account API Keys#
API Keys for your Zuplo account can be created from the Zuplo Portal. These keys are used with the Zuplo CLI or the Zuplo Developer API.
Open API Handler#
The new Open API handler allows serving the public version of your OpenAPI file through a route of your choice.
Open API from ZuploContext (Alpha)#
The
context.route property on the
ZuploContext object now exposes the raw Open
API operation JSON for use in handlers or policies.
Additional Geolocation Properties#
The
incomingRequestProperties property on the
ZuploContext route now exposes several
additional values:
postalCode- Postal code of the incoming request, for example, "78701".
metroCode- Metro code (DMA) of the incoming request, for example, "635".
region- If known, the ISO 3166-2 name for the first level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "Texas".
regionCode- If known, the ISO 3166-2 code for the first-level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "TX".
timezone- Timezone of the incoming request, for example, "America/Chicago".
Improved Policy Usage Visibility#
The
policy.json editor in the Zuplo Portal now shows when a policy is used
inside of a composite policy.