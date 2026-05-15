Copy page Members & Roles Switching Between Accounts

If you belong to more than one Zuplo account (for example, your own personal account plus an account you were invited to join), you can switch between them in the Zuplo Portal without signing out.

This guide covers accepting an invitation, finding the account switcher, and troubleshooting common issues when you can't see an account you expect to have access to.

Sign in with the same identity The invitation must be accepted using the same identity (email address and sign-in method) it was sent to. Zuplo treats Google sign-in, GitHub sign-in, and email-password as separate identities, even when they share an email address. If you click an invitation while signed in with a different identity, the invitation does not apply.

Accept an account invitation

When an account admin invites you, Zuplo sends an invitation email to the address they entered.

Open the invitation email and click the link to accept the invitation. If you are not already signed in to the Zuplo Portal, sign in with the same email address and method the invitation was sent to. See I accepted the invitation but I don't see the account if you hit a mismatch. After signing in, the invited account appears in the Switch Account submenu of your avatar dropdown.

Switch accounts in the portal

Once you belong to multiple accounts, switch between them from the avatar menu.

Click your avatar in the top-right corner of the portal. The currently active account name appears at the top of the dropdown. Hover over Switch Account to open the submenu, which lists every account you belong to. Select the account you want to switch to. The portal reloads in the context of the selected account, showing that account's projects, settings, and resources.

After switching, all navigation within the portal (project lists, account settings, billing, logs) reflects the selected account.

How multi-account membership works

When you first sign up for Zuplo, an account is automatically created for you. An admin on another account can then invite you by opening their avatar menu, selecting Account Settings → Members, clicking Invite to account, and entering your email address and role. Once you accept, you become a member of that account in addition to your own.

Each account is independent. Projects, billing, custom domains, and API keys all belong to a specific account. When you switch accounts in the portal, you see only the resources that belong to the account you switched into.

Roles in an invited account

Your role in the invited account determines what you can access. The account admin assigns your role at invitation and can update it later. For the full permission matrix, see Role Permissions.

Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) with Developer and Member roles is an enterprise feature. On non-enterprise accounts, all invited users are added as Admin by default.

Troubleshooting

I accepted the invitation but I don't see the account

This is almost always an identity mismatch. Zuplo supports signing in with Google, GitHub, and email-password. Different sign-in methods are treated as separate identities, even when the underlying email address is the same.

Work through this checklist:

Check the email address on the invitation. Confirm it matches exactly the email you use to sign in to Zuplo.

Confirm it matches exactly the email you use to sign in to Zuplo. Check your sign-in method. If the invitation was sent to you@company.com and you usually sign in with Google OAuth using that same email, that combination should work. But if you also created a separate email-password account with the same address, Zuplo treats those as different identities. Sign in with the method that matches how the invitation was sent.

If the invitation was sent to and you usually sign in with Google OAuth using that same email, that combination should work. But if you also created a separate email-password account with the same address, Zuplo treats those as different identities. Sign in with the method that matches how the invitation was sent. Click the invitation link again. Open the original invitation email and click the accept link while signed in with the correct identity. If you were signed in with a different identity the first time, the invitation may have been applied to the wrong account.

Open the original invitation email and click the accept link while signed in with the correct identity. If you were signed in with a different identity the first time, the invitation may have been applied to the wrong account. Ask the account admin to verify. The admin can check Account Settings → Members to confirm the invitation status. If it shows as pending, it hasn't been accepted yet. The admin can also remove and re-send the invitation to ensure it goes to the right email.

I see the account but not its projects

If you switched into an account but the project list appears empty or you can't open a specific project, check the following:

Your account-level role may not include project visibility. Users with the Member role at the account level cannot view projects unless an admin has granted them a project-level role. Ask the account admin to assign you a role on the specific project you need access to. See Managing Project Members for details.

Users with the role at the account level cannot view projects unless an admin has granted them a project-level role. Ask the account admin to assign you a role on the specific project you need access to. See Managing Project Members for details. The project may require source control access. Some projects are connected to a GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, or Azure DevOps repository. You may need access to the linked repository in addition to your Zuplo project role.

Why doesn't my invitation link work?

Invitation links can fail for a few reasons:

The link is expired or already used. Ask the account admin to resend the invitation from Account Settings → Members .

Ask the account admin to resend the invitation from . The link was opened while signed in as the wrong identity. Sign out, open the invitation in a fresh browser session, and sign in with the address the invitation was sent to.

Why don't I see the account switcher in my avatar menu?

The Switch Account submenu only lists other accounts when you belong to more than one. If hovering Switch Account shows only your current account, you belong to a single account. Ask the relevant account admin to send (or resend) an invitation to your address.

Do I get the invited account's plan features?

Yes. Plan-tier features (Free, Builder, Enterprise) are attached to the account, not to individual users. While working inside a higher-tier account, you have access to all features your role permits on that plan, regardless of your personal account's plan.

When you switch back to your personal account, you have access only to the features available on your personal account's plan.

Related topics

Managing Account Members: How to invite users and manage their roles (admin perspective).

Managing Project Members: How to grant project-level access to account members.

Role Permissions: Full permission matrix for account and project roles.