Akamai API Security (AKA NONAME) plugin

This plugin is currently in private beta. Please contact us to request access to this preview at support@zuplo.com.

Enterprise Feature Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

This plugin pushes request/response data to Akamai API Security, formerly known as "NONAME" API Security. It can also pull data from Akamai API Security to actively block traffic based on the blocklist rules provided by Akamai API Security; known as "Protection".

To get started, you'll need to configure the Zuplo Integration in Akamai API Security. Once this step is completed you'll have a 'key' to allow us to connect to Akamai API Security on your behalf.

Un Zuplo you configure the plugin in the Runtime Extensions file zuplo.runtime.ts , as follows:

import { environment, AkamaiApiSecurityPlugin } from "@zuplo/runtime"; runtime.addPlugin( new AkamaiApiSecurityPlugin({ hostname: "your-akamai-api-security-hostname.com", key: environment.AKAMAI_API_SECURITY_KEY, enableProtection: true, }), ); ts