Hydrolix / Akamai Traffic Peak Plugin

Enterprise Feature

Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.

Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

Setup

This plugin pushes request/response logs to Hydrolix AKA Akamai Traffic Peak.

You can define the fields created in the JSON object by creating a custom type in TypeScript and a function to extract the field data from the Response, ZuploRequest, and ZuploContext.

The plugin is configured in the Runtime Extensions file zuplo.runtime.ts:

This logger includes a default type and function that logs the following fields:

  • deploymentName: string;
  • timestamp: string;
  • requestId: string;
  • routePath: string;
  • operationId: string / undefined;
  • url: string / undefined;
  • statusCode: number / undefined;
  • durationMs: number / undefined;
  • method: string;
  • userSub: string / undefined;
  • instanceId: string / undefined;
  • colo: string / undefined;
  • city: string / undefined;
  • country: string / undefined;
  • continent: string / undefined;
  • latitude: string / undefined;
  • longitude: string / undefined;
  • postalCode: string / undefined;
  • metroCode: string / undefined;
  • region: string / undefined;
  • regionCode: string / undefined;
  • timezone: string / undefined;
  • asn: string / undefined;
  • asOrganization: string / undefined;
  • clientIP: string / undefined;
  • zuploUserAgent: string / undefined;

To use this default setup add the following code to your zuplo.runtime.ts file:

import {
  environment,
  HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin,
  HydrolixDefaultEntry,
  defaultGenerateHydrolixEntry,
} from "@zuplo/runtime";

runtime.addPlugin(
  new HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin<HydrolixDefaultEntry>({
    hostname: "your-hydrolix-hostname.com",
    username: "your-hydrolix-username",
    password: environment.HYDROLIX_PASSWORD,
    token: environment.HYDROLIX_TOKEN,
    table: "your-table.name",
    transform: "your-transform-name",
    generateLogEntry: defaultGenerateHydrolixEntry,
  }),
);
ts

If you want to customize the data written to Hydrolix, you can define the fields and entry generation function yourself as follows:

// The interface that describes the rows
// in the output
interface LogEntry {
  timestamp: string;
  method: string;
  url: string;
  status: number;
  statusText: string;
  sub: string | null;
  contentLength: string | null;
}

// The function that creates an entry
async function generateLogEntry(response: Response, request: ZuploRequest)
  const entry: LogEntry = {
    timestamp: new Date().toISOString(),
    url: request.url,
    method: request.method,
    status: response.status,
    statusText: response.statusText,
    sub: request.user?.sub ?? null,
    contentLength: request.headers.get("content-length")
  };
  return entry;
}

runtime.addPlugin(
    new HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin<LogEntry>({
      hostname: "your-hydrolix-hostname.com",
      username: "your-hydrolix-username",
      password: environment.HYDROLIX_PASSWORD,
      token: environment.HYDROLIX_TOKEN,
      table: "your-table.name",
      transform: "your-transform-name",
      generateLogEntry: generateLogEntry,
      batchPeriodSeconds: 0.1,
    })
  );
ts

Entries will be batched and sent as an array, they will be sent every batchPeriodSeconds. If not specified the will be dispatched very frequently (~every 10ms) to avoid data loss. Note that batchPeriodSeconds can be specified as a fraction, e.g. 0.1 for every 100ms.

