Hydrolix / Akamai Traffic Peak Plugin
Enterprise Feature
Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Setup
This plugin pushes request/response logs to Hydrolix AKA Akamai Traffic Peak.
You can define the fields created in the JSON object by creating a custom type
in TypeScript and a function to extract the field data from the
Response,
ZuploRequest, and
ZuploContext.
The plugin is configured in the Runtime Extensions
file
zuplo.runtime.ts:
This logger includes a default type and function that logs the following fields:
- deploymentName: string;
- timestamp: string;
- requestId: string;
- routePath: string;
- operationId: string / undefined;
- url: string / undefined;
- statusCode: number / undefined;
- durationMs: number / undefined;
- method: string;
- userSub: string / undefined;
- instanceId: string / undefined;
- colo: string / undefined;
- city: string / undefined;
- country: string / undefined;
- continent: string / undefined;
- latitude: string / undefined;
- longitude: string / undefined;
- postalCode: string / undefined;
- metroCode: string / undefined;
- region: string / undefined;
- regionCode: string / undefined;
- timezone: string / undefined;
- asn: string / undefined;
- asOrganization: string / undefined;
- clientIP: string / undefined;
- zuploUserAgent: string / undefined;
To use this default setup add the following code to your
zuplo.runtime.ts
file:
import { environment, HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin, HydrolixDefaultEntry, defaultGenerateHydrolixEntry, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; runtime.addPlugin( new HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin<HydrolixDefaultEntry>({ hostname: "your-hydrolix-hostname.com", username: "your-hydrolix-username", password: environment.HYDROLIX_PASSWORD, token: environment.HYDROLIX_TOKEN, table: "your-table.name", transform: "your-transform-name", generateLogEntry: defaultGenerateHydrolixEntry, }), );ts
If you want to customize the data written to Hydrolix, you can define the fields and entry generation function yourself as follows:
// The interface that describes the rows // in the output interface LogEntry { timestamp: string; method: string; url: string; status: number; statusText: string; sub: string | null; contentLength: string | null; } // The function that creates an entry async function generateLogEntry(response: Response, request: ZuploRequest) const entry: LogEntry = { timestamp: new Date().toISOString(), url: request.url, method: request.method, status: response.status, statusText: response.statusText, sub: request.user?.sub ?? null, contentLength: request.headers.get("content-length") }; return entry; } runtime.addPlugin( new HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin<LogEntry>({ hostname: "your-hydrolix-hostname.com", username: "your-hydrolix-username", password: environment.HYDROLIX_PASSWORD, token: environment.HYDROLIX_TOKEN, table: "your-table.name", transform: "your-transform-name", generateLogEntry: generateLogEntry, batchPeriodSeconds: 0.1, }) );ts
Entries will be batched and sent as an array, they will be sent every
batchPeriodSeconds. If not specified the will be dispatched very frequently
(~every 10ms) to avoid data loss. Note that
batchPeriodSeconds can be
specified as a fraction, e.g.
0.1 for every 100ms.