Hydrolix / Akamai Traffic Peak Plugin

Enterprise Feature Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

This plugin pushes request/response logs to Hydrolix AKA Akamai Traffic Peak.

You can define the fields created in the JSON object by creating a custom type in TypeScript and a function to extract the field data from the Response , ZuploRequest , and ZuploContext .

The plugin is configured in the Runtime Extensions file zuplo.runtime.ts :

This logger includes a default type and function that logs the following fields:

deploymentName: string;

timestamp: string;

requestId: string;

routePath: string;

operationId: string / undefined;

url: string / undefined;

statusCode: number / undefined;

durationMs: number / undefined;

method: string;

userSub: string / undefined;

instanceId: string / undefined;

colo: string / undefined;

city: string / undefined;

country: string / undefined;

continent: string / undefined;

latitude: string / undefined;

longitude: string / undefined;

postalCode: string / undefined;

metroCode: string / undefined;

region: string / undefined;

regionCode: string / undefined;

timezone: string / undefined;

asn: string / undefined;

asOrganization: string / undefined;

clientIP: string / undefined;

zuploUserAgent: string / undefined;

To use this default setup add the following code to your zuplo.runtime.ts file:

import { environment, HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin, HydrolixDefaultEntry, defaultGenerateHydrolixEntry, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; runtime.addPlugin( new HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin<HydrolixDefaultEntry>({ hostname: "your-hydrolix-hostname.com", username: "your-hydrolix-username", password: environment.HYDROLIX_PASSWORD, token: environment.HYDROLIX_TOKEN, table: "your-table.name", transform: "your-transform-name", generateLogEntry: defaultGenerateHydrolixEntry, }), ); ts

If you want to customize the data written to Hydrolix, you can define the fields and entry generation function yourself as follows:

// The interface that describes the rows // in the output interface LogEntry { timestamp: string; method: string; url: string; status: number; statusText: string; sub: string | null; contentLength: string | null; } // The function that creates an entry async function generateLogEntry(response: Response, request: ZuploRequest) const entry: LogEntry = { timestamp: new Date().toISOString(), url: request.url, method: request.method, status: response.status, statusText: response.statusText, sub: request.user?.sub ?? null, contentLength: request.headers.get("content-length") }; return entry; } runtime.addPlugin( new HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin<LogEntry>({ hostname: "your-hydrolix-hostname.com", username: "your-hydrolix-username", password: environment.HYDROLIX_PASSWORD, token: environment.HYDROLIX_TOKEN, table: "your-table.name", transform: "your-transform-name", generateLogEntry: generateLogEntry, batchPeriodSeconds: 0.1, }) ); ts