Limitations

Zuplo strives to deliver the most complete, flexible, and intuitive API monetization system. Given the multitude of different pricing models and their various configurations, if the current offering does not currently suit your needs, please reach out and we can expedite work on it.

Pricing Models & Subscription Cadence #

We exclusively support monthly subscription plans. We do not currently support usage-based billing, annual subscriptions, or other pricing models. Please contact us if you need a different pricing model.

Pricing Table & Checkout Page #

The pricing table and checkout pages currently do not respect the "payment settings" configuration values in Stripe (ex. tax collection, promo codes).

Updating Meters #

A plan's meters can only be updated if there are no subscriptions using it.