Monetization Programmatic Quotas

When adding monetization to your API, you would usually set the number of meters
a request will consume in the settings of the
Monetization Policy. For
example, the policy below specifies that each request will consume 1 requests
meter and 5 computeUnits meters.
However, in some cases, you may not know up front how many units of a particular
meter will be consumed until after the response is sent. For example, maybe your
backend is responsible for computing the computeUnits on a request and send
the result in the response in the compute-units header.
In Zuplo, you can support these dynamic meters by writing a little code. To make
the computeUnits meter dynamic, first update the policy by setting the
computeUnits meter to 0 as shown below.
Next you can create a
custom code outbound policy that reads
data from the Response (in this case the compute-units header) and sets the
meter programmatically.