Monetization Programmatic Quotas

When adding monetization to your API, you would usually set the number of meters a request will consume in the settings of the Monetization Policy. For example, the policy below specifies that each request will consume 1 requests meter and 5 computeUnits meters.

{ "export" : "MonetizationInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "allowRequestsOverQuota" : false , "allowedSubscriptionStatuses" : [ "active" , "incomplete" ], "meterOnStatusCodes" : "200-399" , "meters" : { "requests" : 1 , "computeUnits" : 5 } } }

However, in some cases, you may not know up front how many units of a particular meter will be consumed until after the response is sent. For example, maybe your backend is responsible for computing the computeUnits on a request and send the result in the response in the compute-units header.

In Zuplo, you can support these dynamic meters by writing a little code. To make the computeUnits meter dynamic, first update the policy by setting the computeUnits meter to 0 as shown below.

{ "export" : "MonetizationInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "allowRequestsOverQuota" : false , "allowedSubscriptionStatuses" : [ "active" , "incomplete" ], "meterOnStatusCodes" : "200-399" , "meters" : { "requests" : 1 , "computeUnits" : 0 } } }

Next you can create a custom code outbound policy that reads data from the Response (in this case the compute-units header) and sets the meter programmatically.