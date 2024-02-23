Monetization Subscriptions

Monetization

You can programmatically access details of your users subscription when using Zuplo monetization. Here's an example inbound policy that logs the subscription details.

import {
  MonetizationInboundPolicy,
  ZuploContext,
  ZuploRequest,
} from "@zuplo/runtime";
 
export default async function policy(
  request: ZuploRequest,
  context: ZuploContext,
  options: never,
  policyName: string,
) {
  const subscription = MonetizationInboundPolicy.getSubscription(context);
  context.log.info(subscription);
 
  return request;
}

This would log the following structure

{
  "id": "sbsc_n8y6RkUYmAthRGt4tUM8EePt",
  "planIds": ["plan_1GkE37DZRQs29J2PpXC0sTjB"],
  "planExternalIds": ["prod_PbcDg7ohd8QzCj"],
  "createdOn": "2024-02-23T21:16:59Z",
  "updatedOn": "2024-02-23T21:16:59Z",
  "quotaResetAnchor": "2024-02-23T21:16:59Z",
  "status": "active",
  "type": "periodic",
  "renewalStrategy": "monthly",
  "region": "us-central1",
  "customerKey": "0bcdec7c-ee20-439f-914a-a38f5d8256b3",
  "subscriptionExternalId": "sub_1On673I1Q9RiM35BdA28auPZ",
  "customerExternalId": "cus_PcKmSeuE3fiVAY",
  "metadata": {
    "subscriber": {
      "email": "example@example.com",
      "sub": "auth0|65d9dab23c1p7e25f84b8b09"
    }
  },
  "nextBillingCycle": "2024-03-23T00:00:00Z",
  "meters": {
    "requests": {
      "max": 10,
      "available": 10
    }
  }
}

If no subscription is available, getSubscription will return undefined.

Note how you can see details about the subscriber (e-mail and JWT 'sub' from the dev-portal sign-in) and the current consumption level of the meters specified on their plan.

This information is only available in the pipeline after the MonetizationInboundPolicy has executed (this loads the subscription data).

