Monetization Subscriptions

You can programmatically access details of your users subscription when using Zuplo monetization. Here's an example inbound policy that logs the subscription details.

import { MonetizationInboundPolicy, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function policy ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : never , policyName : string , ) { const subscription = MonetizationInboundPolicy. getSubscription (context); context.log. info (subscription); return request; }

This would log the following structure

{ "id" : "sbsc_n8y6RkUYmAthRGt4tUM8EePt" , "planIds" : [ "plan_1GkE37DZRQs29J2PpXC0sTjB" ], "planExternalIds" : [ "prod_PbcDg7ohd8QzCj" ], "createdOn" : "2024-02-23T21:16:59Z" , "updatedOn" : "2024-02-23T21:16:59Z" , "quotaResetAnchor" : "2024-02-23T21:16:59Z" , "status" : "active" , "type" : "periodic" , "renewalStrategy" : "monthly" , "region" : "us-central1" , "customerKey" : "0bcdec7c-ee20-439f-914a-a38f5d8256b3" , "subscriptionExternalId" : "sub_1On673I1Q9RiM35BdA28auPZ" , "customerExternalId" : "cus_PcKmSeuE3fiVAY" , "metadata" : { "subscriber" : { "email" : "example@example.com" , "sub" : "auth0|65d9dab23c1p7e25f84b8b09" } }, "nextBillingCycle" : "2024-03-23T00:00:00Z" , "meters" : { "requests" : { "max" : 10 , "available" : 10 } } }

If no subscription is available, getSubscription will return undefined .

Note how you can see details about the subscriber (e-mail and JWT 'sub' from the dev-portal sign-in) and the current consumption level of the meters specified on their plan.