Setup Okta SSO

Zuplo uses Auth0 to enable Okta SSO for enterprise accounts who have purchased single-sign-on. Below you will find instructions on how to setup Okta to be used with Zuplo.

First, you will need to create a new application in Okta. Record the client ID and client secret values to share with Zuplo. The application type should be "Web application".

The Redirect URI value should be set to https://auth.zuplo.com/login/callback

value should be set to The trusted origin should be set to https://auth.zuplo.com

No special permissions are needed. Zuplo only requires basic profile information (name and email). Securely share the following values with Zuplo.

Field Description Client ID Unique identifier for your registered Okta application. Client Secret String used to gain access to your registered Okta application. Okta Domain Okta's domain name for your organization. Identity Provider Domains A list of the domains that can be authenticated in the Identify Provider. For most companies this will be a single domain, but some companies may have multiple domains.

A few options for securely sharing secrets with Zuplo:

Note You can find Zuplo support's PGP public key at: https://keys.openpgp.org/vks/v1/by-fingerprint/53A66C757B3F88908D395F9E0237A8212358D92C