Setup Okta SSO
Zuplo uses Auth0 to enable Okta SSO for enterprise accounts who have purchased single-sign-on. Below you will find instructions on how to setup Okta to be used with Zuplo.
-
First, you will need to create a new application in Okta. Record the client ID and client secret values to share with Zuplo.
- The application type should be "Web application".
- The Redirect URI value should be set to
https://auth.zuplo.com/login/callback
- The trusted origin should be set to
https://auth.zuplo.com
- No special permissions are needed. Zuplo only requires basic profile information (name and email).
-
Securely share the following values with Zuplo.
|Field
|Description
|Client ID
|Unique identifier for your registered Okta application.
|Client Secret
|String used to gain access to your registered Okta application.
|Okta Domain
|Okta's domain name for your organization.
|Identity Provider Domains
|A list of the domains that can be authenticated in the Identify Provider. For most companies this will be a single domain, but some companies may have multiple domains.
A few options for securely sharing secrets with Zuplo:
- Using 1Password to share passwords with people outside your team
- Using Bitwarden to share files and sensitive information securely
- Securely sharing information with PGP
Note
You can find Zuplo support's PGP public key at: https://keys.openpgp.org/vks/v1/by-fingerprint/53A66C757B3F88908D395F9E0237A8212358D92C
- Once you have shared the required information with Zuplo, we will configure your account to use Okta for SSO. We will notify you once the configuration is complete.