Setup Azure Active Directory SSO
Zuplo uses Auth0 to enable Azure SSO for enterprise accounts who have purchased single-sign-on. Below you will find instructions on how to setup a new Azure AD client to be used with Zuplo.
-
Register a new Application in Azure Active Directory. For instructions on this process, see Microsoft's quickstart. Record the client ID value to share with Zuplo.
- The application type should be "web".
- The Redirect URI value should be set to
https://auth.zuplo.com/login/callback
- No special permissions are needed. Zuplo only requires basic profile information (name and email).
-
Create a client secret for you application. To create a client secret, see Microsoft's Quickstart: Configure a client application to access web APIs - Add Credentials to your web application. Record this value. You will need to share this securely with Zuplo.
Tip
If you configure an expiring secret, make sure to record the expiration date; you will need to renew the key before that day to avoid a service interruption.
- Securely share the following values with Zuplo.
|Field
|Description
|Client ID
|Unique identifier for your registered Azure AD application.
|Client Secret
|String used to gain access to your registered Azure AD application.
|Azure AD Domain
|Your Azure AD domain name. You can find this on your Azure AD directory's overview page in the Microsoft Azure portal.
|Identity Provider Domains
|A list of the domains that can be authenticated in the Identify Provider. For most companies this will be a single domain, but some companies may have multiple domains.
A few options for securely sharing secrets with Zuplo:
- Using 1Password to share passwords with people outside your team
- Using Bitwarden to share files and sensitive information securely
- Securely sharing information with PGP
Note
You can find Zuplo support's PGP public key at: https://keys.openpgp.org/vks/v1/by-fingerprint/53A66C757B3F88908D395F9E0237A8212358D92C
- Once you have shared the required information with Zuplo, we will configure your account to use Okta for SSO. We will notify you once the configuration is complete.