Graylark was able to unlock new revenue streams with Zuplo’s direct integration with Stripe, allowing them to offer free trials and paid subscriptions.

Graylark, founded by Daniel Heinen, is an AI-driven platform specializing in advanced cyber intelligence and all-source intelligence gathering, analysis, and processing. It offers next-generation photo geolocation through its GeoSpy AI technology, which leverages pixel data to accurately infer geographical locations. Graylark's solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows and are privacy-focused to secure user and company data. The platform caters to various applications, including threat intelligence, fact-checking, investigations, journalism, and marketing.

Problem Graylark's rapid growth and the viral success of its photo geolocation AI models created a demand for a scalable, efficient API management system. Initially, the team manually handled API key generation and customer onboarding through a cumbersome process involving Notion pages and GitHub. This manual approach was time-consuming and not sustainable, especially as larger enterprise clients began to show interest. Additionally, the complexity and time investment required to set up and maintain traditional API gateways like Tyke and Apigee were significant barriers for the small, resource-constrained team.

Solution Zuplo provided an ideal solution for Graylark's needs, offering an easy-to-use API management platform with integrated CI/CD pipeline, payment, and authentication systems. Zuplo's intuitive setup allowed Graylark to deploy their APIs quickly and efficiently, reducing the setup time from weeks to days. Direct integration with payment platforms like Stripe enabled seamless customer transactions, transforming Graylark's ability to monetize its APIs. Zuplo's pre-built policies for rate limiting and other features further streamlined the management process, allowing Graylark to focus on their core AI innovations. Daniel Heinen, Co-Founder Graylark.io “The biggest thing that I liked about Zuplo was the CI/CD pipeline where you can just make your change. Everything is integrated directly into GitHub. It was essentially like Shopify for APIs... I think I was able to get the entire thing set up in like a day or two and then I was like, 'Oh hey look, it worked.”

Results Implementing Zuplo significantly enhanced Graylark's operational efficiency and customer experience. Key results included: Reduced Onboarding Time: The transition from a manual API key generation process to an automated, user-friendly platform saved countless hours. Graylark now offers a self-service model where customers can quickly test APIs using a free tier, leading to increased trials and conversions.

Scalable API Management: Zuplo's edge deployment and robust response times ensured reliable performance across global customers, including unexpected sign-ups from regions like Kuwait.

Improved Revenue Streams: With Zuplo, Graylark efficiently managed enterprise contracts and facilitated a seamless customer journey from free trials to paid subscriptions. The streamlined process supported Graylark's growth.

Enhanced Developer Experience: Zuplo's ease of use and integration capabilities meant Graylark's small team could rapidly implement and update their API offerings without extensive learning curves or resource investment. Daniel Heinen, Co-Founder Graylark.io “We would not be able to do what we're trying to do without Zuplo... the amount of man hours it took to send people trials for our API was insane. Now, we just say, 'Here’s our API, go check it out,' and we save countless hours.”