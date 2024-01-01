Achieved production readiness with Zuplo in just one month, including features like monetization and the developer portal.

SmarterX is a technology company that specializes in helping brands and retailers make precise, expert decisions regarding consumer products. Their platform, which is built on eight years of retail and CPG data, simplifies navigating regulations related to waste, storage, and transportation, and automates supply chain decisions. The SmarterX Platform and API integrate trillions of data points, including 231 unique embedding models and over 100 fine-tuned GPT models. SmarterX aims to provide seamless and efficient API services to its clients, however their previous API management solution, Apigee, proved to be cumbersome and costly. In search of a more developer-friendly and cost-effective alternative, they discovered Zuplo.

Problem SmarterX initially used Apigee for their API management needs, but it quickly became apparent that the solution was not meeting their requirements. The key issues included: The high cost of Apigee which started to add up as they begun to scale.

The platform's complex usability made it difficult for engineers to use effectively, leading to underutilization of its features.

Apigee's restrictive functionality, characterized by its black-box nature, limited control over the request pipeline and connectivity options.

The complex interface and lack of flexibility resulted in slow development cycles, impacting the time to market for new features.

Solution Upon evaluating various alternatives, SmarterX chose Zuplo for several compelling reasons. Zuplo offered a more intuitive and familiar environment for developers, integrating seamlessly with existing workflows through the use of TypeScript/JavaScript, making code writing and testing easier. Kevin Kuhl, Director of Devops at SmarterX “One thing that made the switch to Zuplo a no-brainer was how easily Zuplo fits into a development cycle. There are included dev environments for each user and branch. Zuplo uses Typescript functions as Policies (steps) in the request flow. They integrate directly with Github/VCS and facilitate PRs - all-in-all it's easy for developers to understand and use.” The other big contributor… cost - Zuplo provided a significantly more cost-effective solution, drastically reducing the API management expenses for SmarterX. Additionally, Zuplo's platform allowed greater control over the request pipeline and connectivity, enabling faster and more flexible integrations. The proactive support from Zuplo's team, including a dedicated Slack channel for real-time assistance, greatly enhanced the overall experience.