March 14, 2022

How to proxy an API, add rate limiting, and go LIVE

In this video we show you just how easy it is to proxy an API with Zuplo and add rate-limiting. We also prettify the URL of our ugly backend to make things feel a little more modern and current.

Length: 3 minutes

There was no code in this demo but we did do a URL rewrite as follows

https://ecommerce-legacy.zuplo.io/objects?type=products&id=${params.productId}