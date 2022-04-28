Running GitHub Actions After Cloudflare Pages Deploy
Unfortunately, the Cloudflare Pages integration for GitHub doesn't support
GitHub Deployment status, this means you can't trigger actions on
deployment_status.
deployment_status is the ideal event to use when running
tests after a deployment as the event details include the URL. This is how we
run tests on Vercel deployments after they are finished.
Fortunately, there is a pretty hacky way to do this with Cloudflare Pages. The
check_run event is fired by the pages integration. The check run provides an
output object in the event. Unfortunately, the contents is meant for human
readable output. It looks like this:
With a little bit of scripting though it is possible to extract the URL from
that
summary string. I used
grep and
cut to do that with the following:
Note the
7-43 at the end is the start index and end index of the string to
pull from the grep result. Those numbers need to be adjusted depending on the
length of your deployment URL name.
To use the value, just extract it into an environment variable and you can use it later steps in your action.
Not a super elegant solution, but it works. At least until Cloudflare changes that status message.