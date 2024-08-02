August 2, 2024

How to Promote and Market your API: iPaaS

What is an iPaaS? Should I list my API on an iPaaS? What are the options out there?

An often overlooked way of marketing an API is through an Integration Platform as a Service, where you can potentially reach millions of new users. In this post, I will cover why you should consider integrating into an iPaaS, and some of the platforms you should consider.

What is an iPaaS? #

Integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is a set of automated tools that integrate software applications that are deployed in different environments. Large businesses that run enterprise-level systems often use iPaaS to integrate applications and data that live on premises and in both public and private clouds. Typically iPaaS platforms consist of some sort of GUI where users can grab different integrations/plugins and hook them up together. Here's an example from Zapier:

What does this have to do with my API? #

How exactly do you think those services above are talking to each other? Many iPaaS platforms simply stitch different APIs together and act as adapters between the different services. If your API is one that lends itself toward integrating with other platforms (ex. You are an email API, and your customers would want to trigger sending an email from on some other SaaS), then you should definitely consider becoming a partner in these platforms. Bonus points of your API is unique to your category, it will help you stand out.

Typically, customers of the iPaaS already need to be paying for your service in order to add it as an integration. This means that offering your API through an iPaaS is essentially free marketing with a middleman that doesn't take a cut.

Which iPaaS platform should I partner with? #

From my understanding, all of these platforms do very similar jobs. They vary in complexity (ex. how much coding you can/have to do) and UI, but fundamentally operate similarly. Most iPaaS guides focus on a user's experience with the platform, but don't focus on the provider experience. Here's a rundown of the most popular iPaaS platforms I could find where you can easily hook up your API.

In Make's words: "Technology partners are independent software vendors looking to retain, engage, and grow their customer base through partnering with Make. We offer a program with many options to collaborate as part of our global family of 1,500+ apps and scale your integration offering to unprecedented heights." It's unclear how to integrate with Make, but they have an application form. What's interesting is that users can actually connect to your API directly via Make - so I assume building an integration would be simple.

Celigo offers pretty deep support for API integrations, going as far as to say they do API management. In their words: "Embedding Celigo into your SaaS applications decreases development cycles and costs while quickly delivering integrations to your end customers.". You can check out their partnership application and docs for APIs.

Integrately claims to offer 20M+ integrations for 1100+ apps. This platform has a lot of acclaim, so it might be worth partnering with them. You can apply via this form.

IFTTT (IF This Then That) has been around for a while, and they have a strong user and partner count to show for it. I appreciate how IFTTT has a dedicated partnership page that highlight the value they will bring to you. With 27 million users - you can hopefully find at least a few users. To get started, you can read their docs.

Pabbly Connect #

Not too much to say about this platform. It seems like building an API via an integration is pretty straightforward if you follow these docs.

Tray, like Celigo, also seems to offer some sort of API management - but I think this is centered around building an API directly on Tray. You can check out their partner program for more information.

Workato also has a dedicated page for technology partners. They even have detailed docs on how to write connectors.

Boomi seems to offer significant support for partners looking to list APIs. They are also very highly rated from what I can tell, and also offer some API management. You can learn more about becoming a Boomi partner on their website.

Saving the best (or maybe just the most popular) for last - I had to keep you reading somehow. Zapier has a very rich developer platform, with multiple way of building Zaps. Their partnership program is also quite detailed - you can learn more about becoming a Zapier partner on their website.

Conclusion & Next Steps #

Getting your API as an integration partner on all of these iPaaS platforms may be difficult and require both time and engineering work - but being featured as a partner in several iPaaS will help your brand recognition, and potentially win you some customers. Much of the integration work needed might be inevitable depending on your API - many customers will ask for native integrations with other B2B SaaS platforms eventually, but you can now just point them to an iPaaS platform you are partnered with.

