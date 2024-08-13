August 13, 2024

Improve OpenAPI specs with Rate My OpenAPI

At Zuplo, we believe that the quality of an OpenAPI document is directly tied to the developer experience of those who consume your API. This is why we developed Rate My OpenAPI, a suite of tools designed to help developers improve the quality of their OpenAPI specifications.

In this post, I'll explain why linting your OpenAPI specification is so important and how you, and your users, will benefit from it being part of your workflow.

What is Linting? #

Linting refers to the process of running a program that will analyze your code (or in this case, your OpenAPI spec) for potential errors. These can range from syntax issues to structural problems that could cause real headaches down the line.

By identifying and correcting these errors early, you ensure that your API is not only functional but also maintainable and user-friendly regardless of whether you're using it to power your documentation, building out your Zuplo gateway or generating SDKs.

Why lint an OpenAPI Specification? #

1. Improved Documentation #

One of the most significant benefits of linting your OpenAPI specification is the improvement in documentation quality. When your API is well-documented, it becomes much easier for developers to understand and integrate with your API.

2. Enhanced Completeness #

A complete OpenAPI specification covers all aspects of your API, from endpoints to error responses. Linting helps identify gaps in your specification, such as missing rate limits or undefined error responses. By filling in these gaps, you create a more robust API that anticipates and handles various scenarios, providing a better experience for your users.

3. Better SDK Generation #

APIs often serve as the foundation for the SDKs that developers use to interact with your service. A well-linted OpenAPI specification ensures that the SDKs generated from it are accurate and functional.

4. Increased Security #

Security is paramount in API design so this is an area that you'll want to score high. Linting your OpenAPI specification can help identify security vulnerabilities, such as missing authentication requirements or insecure endpoints.

Linting with Rate My Open API #

Head over to Rate My OpenAPI and submit your OpenAPI specification for analysis.

Try it right now. I'll wait...

You can drag and drop a JSON or YAML file, or submit the URL of your specification and we'll email you a link to the results so you can check them out and share the report with others.

Once the analytical gears have ground to their conclusion (it's just a couple of seconds, really.), you'll receive an overall score out of 100, along with additional scores in the four key areas mentioned above; documentation, completeness, SDK generation, and security.

You'll get a detailed report that contains explanations of the issues as well as suggestions on how to fix any issues.

We get it. Not everyone has every aspect of the OpenAPI specification memorized. That's the realm of people who work here at Zuplo, and some very niche gameshow contestants.

If you come up against something in your spec that's causing issues and you don't know how to fix it, don't let it be a blocker. Hit up the AI Suggestions tab and it'll help you on your way with what to change.

Integrate and elevate #

Using RMOA (as we call it) as part of your developer workflow is really where it's at. To do this you have a choice of three great flavors:

CLI (Command Line Interface): Perform linting directly from your command line and receive feedback instantly. The fastest flavor.

Perform linting directly from your command line and receive feedback instantly. The fastest flavor. GitHub Action: Automate the linting process when you commit your specification to a GitHub repository. The productive flavor.

Automate the linting process when you commit your specification to a GitHub repository. The productive flavor. API: Integrate Rate My OpenAPI into your custom workflows using the available endpoints in any way you want. The most flexible flavor.

All the details on how to get started can be found in the documentation, but if you want to see it in action check out the video below.

Wrap up #

Using tools like Rate My OpenAPI, you can ensure that your API documentation is clear, complete, and secure, ultimately providing a better experience for developers who rely on your API.

Whether you're just starting with OpenAPI or looking to refine an existing specification, linting is an essential step that shouldn't be overlooked.

How does your Open API spec stack up? You might be suprised. Check and improve it today with Rate My OpenAPI.