Exploring the KLIPY API
Recently, GIPHY has become too expensive for apps to sustain with their $12k/yr model, and Tenor is likely heading in the same direction—after all, no tool is free to maintain, and everything comes with costs. Amid these challenges, many app developers sought alternatives and discovered KLIPY—the only platform for GIFs, Clips, and Stickers with a completely different business model. KLIPY offers a lifetime free API and enables apps to generate revenue by inserting non-intrusive ads between content.
In this article, we’ll guide you through migrating from GIPHY or Tenor to KLIPY and show you how this innovative API can transform your app’s content and revenue strategy.
Why Switch to KLIPY API?#
KLIPY is 100% REALLY LIFETIME FREE API and stands out by combining creative flexibility with advanced features tailored for both developers and businesses. Here’s what makes it different:
1. Localization at Its Core#
KLIPY offers a powerful localization feature, ensuring that users in different regions see Trending content tailored to their language, culture, and preferences. This level of personalization boosts user engagement significantly.
2. Revenue Generation Model#
Unlike GIPHY or Tenor, KLIPY incorporates a seamless ad revenue generation model. With non-intrusive programmatic and native ads, developers can monetize their apps effectively without compromising user experience.
3. Dashboard for Content and Revenue Management#
You can Track and analyze Revenue (CPM, CTR, Fill rate) and user engagement. You can also maintain control over the content and ad categories your users see.
For a full list of KLIPY’s features and benefits, check out KLIPY Developers.
How to Integrate KLIPY API#
Migrating to KLIPY is simple and developer-friendly. Follow these steps to get started:
- Sign Up and Get API Key
Create a KLIPY account and generate your API key from the dashboard.
- Follow the API documentation for Guidance
The documentation offers clear instructions and code examples to help you seamlessly incorporate KLIPY’s content into your app or platform.
- Start Fetching Content
Use the KLIPY API endpoints to fetch GIFs, clips, or stickers based on your app’s needs. The API supports keyword searches, trending items, localized content and etc.
- Implement Monetization
Leverage our simple Revenue API to integrate seamless, user-friendly ads into your platform. By displaying these ads in place of any GIF, Clip or Sticker in Trending or Search results, you can generate substantial revenue while enhancing the user experience.
- Request Production Access
Once your integration is fully tested, request production access by filling out a simple form in the Publisher Admin Panel to unlock unlimited API calls and generate revenue.
For detailed integration instructions, refer to the KLIPY Docs.
Endpoints Comparison#
KLIPY provides robust endpoints similar to GIPHY and Tenor but with additional flexibility and features. Let’s compare:
Search Endpoint#
Giphy:
GET https://api.giphy.com/v1/gifs/search
Tenor:
GET https://tenor.googleapis.com/v2/search
KLIPY:
GET https://api.klipy.co/api/v1/API_KEY/gifs/search
KLIPY’s endpoint supports localization with the
locale parameter for
personalized results.
Trending Endpoint#
Giphy:
GET https://api.giphy.com/v1/gifs/trending
Tenor:
GET https://tenor.googleapis.com/v2/featured
KLIPY:
GET https://api.klipy.co/api/v1/API_KEY/gifs/trending
KLIPY adds region-based filtering for trending content.
Get GIF by ID
Giphy:
GET https://api.giphy.com/v1/gifs/{gif_id}
Tenor:
GET
https://tenor.googleapis.com/v2/posts
KLIPY:
GET
https://api.klipy.co/api/v1/API_KEY/gifs/SLUG
Adjusting Request Parameters#
Search Query#
- Giphy:
q
- Tenor:
q
- KLIPY:
q
Limit Results#
- Giphy:
limit(default 25)
- Tenor:
limit(default 20, max 50)
- KLIPY:
per_page(default 24, min 8, max 50)
Offset/Pagination#
- Giphy:
offset
- Tenor:
pos(use the
nextvalue from the previous response)
- KLIPY:
page
Content Rating#
- Giphy:
rating(
g,
pg,
pg-13,
r)
- Tenor:
contentfilter(
off,
low,
medium,
high)
- KLIPY:
rating(
g,
pg,
pg-13,
r)
Language#
- Giphy:
lang(2-letter ISO 639-1 code)
- Tenor:
locale(
xx_YYformat, e.g.,
en_US)
- KLIPY:
locale(ISO 3166 Alpha-2 format (
ge_GE;
us_US;
uk_UK; etc)
Advertisement Request Endpoint#
KLIPY’s API enables seamless integration of ads within your content to generate revenue. Advertisements are available in the Trending, Search, and Recents sections of our GIFs, Clips, and Stickers products.
To show advertisements in Search and Trending sections you can use the same endpoints that already was included above and to show advertismenets in Recents section use the following endpoint:
GET https://api.klipy.co/api/v1/{API_KEY}/gifs/recent/{CUSTOMER_ID}
Parameters
|Required parameters
|Description
|Example
customer_id
|Unique ID of user in your system
|“5429ce1c-3412-4953-9a86-9af8d7f9117b”
ad-min-width
|Minimum width in pixels (RECOMMENDED: 50)
|50
ad-max-width
|Maximum width in pixels (RECOMMENDED: device-width)
|401
ad-min-height
|Minimum height in pixels (RECOMMENDED: 50)
|50
ad-max-height
|Maximum height in pixels (RECOMMENDED: 250)
|250
Response: The response includes ad content and metadata, which can be displayed within your application to monetize user interactions.
For more information on handling advertisements, check the KLIPY API Documentation.
Handling Responses and Data Structures#
KLIPY’s response structure is optimized for simplicity and flexibility, ensuring smooth integration. Here’s how it compares:
Giphy Response:
{ "data": [...], "pagination": {...}, "meta": {...} }
Tenor Response:
"results": [...], "next": "string" }
KLIPY Response:
{ "result": true, "data":
{"data": [...], "current_page": 1, "per_page": 24, "has_next": true } }
Accessing GIF URLs#
- Giphy: Access via
images.original.urlin each GIF object.
- Tenor: Access via
media_formatsin each result object.
- KLIPY: Access via
filesin each result object.
Conclusion#
Migrating to KLIPY API opens up a world of opportunities with advanced features like localization and ad revenue generation. Whether you’re a developer aiming to enhance user experiences or a business looking to monetize app engagement effectively, KLIPY offers a comprehensive solution.