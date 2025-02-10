Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

February 10, 2025

Exploring the KLIPY API

Recently, GIPHY has become too expensive for apps to sustain with their $12k/yr model, and Tenor is likely heading in the same direction—after all, no tool is free to maintain, and everything comes with costs. Amid these challenges, many app developers sought alternatives and discovered KLIPY—the only platform for GIFs, Clips, and Stickers with a completely different business model. KLIPY offers a lifetime free API and enables apps to generate revenue by inserting non-intrusive ads between content.

In this article, we’ll guide you through migrating from GIPHY or Tenor to KLIPY and show you how this innovative API can transform your app’s content and revenue strategy.

Why Switch to KLIPY API? #

KLIPY is 100% REALLY LIFETIME FREE API and stands out by combining creative flexibility with advanced features tailored for both developers and businesses. Here’s what makes it different:

1. Localization at Its Core #

KLIPY offers a powerful localization feature, ensuring that users in different regions see Trending content tailored to their language, culture, and preferences. This level of personalization boosts user engagement significantly.

2. Revenue Generation Model #

Unlike GIPHY or Tenor, KLIPY incorporates a seamless ad revenue generation model. With non-intrusive programmatic and native ads, developers can monetize their apps effectively without compromising user experience.

3. Dashboard for Content and Revenue Management #

You can Track and analyze Revenue (CPM, CTR, Fill rate) and user engagement. You can also maintain control over the content and ad categories your users see.

For a full list of KLIPY’s features and benefits, check out KLIPY Developers.

How to Integrate KLIPY API #

Migrating to KLIPY is simple and developer-friendly. Follow these steps to get started:

Sign Up and Get API Key

Create a KLIPY account and generate your API key from the dashboard.

Follow the API documentation for Guidance

The documentation offers clear instructions and code examples to help you seamlessly incorporate KLIPY’s content into your app or platform.

Start Fetching Content

Use the KLIPY API endpoints to fetch GIFs, clips, or stickers based on your app’s needs. The API supports keyword searches, trending items, localized content and etc.

Implement Monetization

Leverage our simple Revenue API to integrate seamless, user-friendly ads into your platform. By displaying these ads in place of any GIF, Clip or Sticker in Trending or Search results, you can generate substantial revenue while enhancing the user experience.

Request Production Access

Once your integration is fully tested, request production access by filling out a simple form in the Publisher Admin Panel to unlock unlimited API calls and generate revenue.

For detailed integration instructions, refer to the KLIPY Docs.

Endpoints Comparison #

KLIPY provides robust endpoints similar to GIPHY and Tenor but with additional flexibility and features. Let’s compare:

Search Endpoint #

Giphy:

GET https : //api.giphy.com/v1/gifs/search

Tenor:

GET https : //tenor.googleapis.com/v2/search

KLIPY:

GET https : //api.klipy.co/api/v1/API_KEY/gifs/search

KLIPY’s endpoint supports localization with the locale parameter for personalized results.

Trending Endpoint #

Giphy:

GET https : //api.giphy.com/v1/gifs/trending

Tenor:

GET https : //tenor.googleapis.com/v2/featured

KLIPY:

GET https : //api.klipy.co/api/v1/API_KEY/gifs/trending

KLIPY adds region-based filtering for trending content.

Get GIF by ID

Giphy:

GET https : //api.giphy.com/v1/gifs/{gif_id} ​

Tenor:

GET https : //tenor.googleapis.com/v2/posts

KLIPY:

GET https : //api.klipy.co/api/v1/API_KEY/gifs/SLUG

Adjusting Request Parameters #

Search Query #

Giphy : q

: Tenor : q

: KLIPY: q

Limit Results #

Giphy : limit (default 25)

: (default 25) Tenor : limit (default 20, max 50)

: (default 20, max 50) KLIPY: per_page (default 24, min 8, max 50)

Giphy : offset

: Tenor : pos (use the next value from the previous response)

: (use the value from the previous response) KLIPY: page

Content Rating #

Giphy : rating ( g , pg , pg-13 , r )

: ( , , , ) Tenor : contentfilter ( off , low , medium , high )

: ( , , , ) KLIPY: rating ( g , pg , pg-13 , r )

Giphy : lang (2-letter ISO 639-1 code)

: (2-letter ISO 639-1 code) Tenor : locale ( xx_YY format, e.g., en_US )

: ( format, e.g., ) KLIPY: locale (ISO 3166 Alpha-2 format ( ge_GE ; us_US ; uk_UK ; etc)

Advertisement Request Endpoint #

KLIPY’s API enables seamless integration of ads within your content to generate revenue. Advertisements are available in the Trending, Search, and Recents sections of our GIFs, Clips, and Stickers products.

To show advertisements in Search and Trending sections you can use the same endpoints that already was included above and to show advertismenets in Recents section use the following endpoint:

GET https : //api.klipy.co/api/v1/{API_KEY}/gifs/recent/{CUSTOMER_ID}

Parameters

Required parameters Description Example customer_id Unique ID of user in your system “5429ce1c-3412-4953-9a86-9af8d7f9117b” ad-min-width Minimum width in pixels (RECOMMENDED: 50) 50 ad-max-width Maximum width in pixels (RECOMMENDED: device-width) 401 ad-min-height Minimum height in pixels (RECOMMENDED: 50) 50 ad-max-height Maximum height in pixels (RECOMMENDED: 250) 250

We strongly recommend sending required parameters for ad sizes, with width (minimum: 50, maximum: device.width) and height (minimum: 50, maximum: 250), to support all popular ad dimensions.

Response: The response includes ad content and metadata, which can be displayed within your application to monetize user interactions.

For more information on handling advertisements, check the KLIPY API Documentation.

Handling Responses and Data Structures #

KLIPY’s response structure is optimized for simplicity and flexibility, ensuring smooth integration. Here’s how it compares:

Giphy Response:

{ "data" : [ ... ], "pagination" : { ... }, "meta" : { ... } }

Tenor Response:

"results" : [ ... ], "next" : "string" } ​

KLIPY Response:

{ "result" : true , "data" : { "data" : [ ... ], "current_page" : 1 , "per_page" : 24 , "has_next" : true } }

Accessing GIF URLs #

Giphy : Access via images.original.url in each GIF object.

: Access via in each GIF object. Tenor : Access via media_formats in each result object.

: Access via in each result object. KLIPY: Access via files in each result object.

Migrating to KLIPY API opens up a world of opportunities with advanced features like localization and ad revenue generation. Whether you’re a developer aiming to enhance user experiences or a business looking to monetize app engagement effectively, KLIPY offers a comprehensive solution.