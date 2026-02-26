A practical guide for startup teams choosing an API management platform — must-have features, common traps, and why you don't need enterprise pricing to get enterprise features.

You're a startup. You've built an API. Maybe it's the core of your product, maybe it's how partners integrate, or maybe you're building a developer platform from scratch. Either way, you need the basics: authentication, rate limiting, documentation, and a place for developers to sign up and get API keys.

You Google "API management" and land on a page for Google Apigee. The pricing page wants you to "contact sales." You check Kong Enterprise — same story, with quotes in the $50K-$100K/year range floating around on Reddit. AWS API Gateway charges per request and somehow your bill is unpredictable before you've even launched.

Here's the thing: you don't need any of that. Not yet. Maybe not ever.

This post is the practical guide I wish I had when choosing API management tooling at a startup. What you actually need on day one, what you can safely ignore, and the traps that will cost you time and money.

What You Actually Need (Day 1)

Let's cut through the feature matrices and get to the stuff that matters when you're shipping v1 of your API to real users.

API key authentication. Not OAuth2 with PKCE flows and token rotation. Just API keys. Your first users need to sign up, get a key, and start making requests in under five minutes. You can add OAuth later when you have the engineering bandwidth and the actual need.

Basic rate limiting. Nothing fancy. A simple per-key limit that prevents abuse and keeps your backend from falling over if someone writes a bad loop. Something like 1,000 requests per minute is fine. You can tune it later.

Auto-generated documentation from your OpenAPI spec. You already have an OpenAPI spec (and if you don't, make one — it's the single best investment you'll make in your API). Your docs should render directly from that spec, stay in sync automatically, and include a "try it" button.

A developer portal. A page where developers can sign up, get API keys, read docs, and see their usage. This isn't a nice-to-have. If you're asking developers to integrate with your API, you need to give them a self-service experience. Nobody wants to email you for a key.

HTTPS and security headers. TLS everywhere, proper CORS configuration, security headers on responses. This should be table stakes, not something you're configuring manually.

That's it. Five things. If your API management platform does these five things well, you're covered for your first 100 customers and probably your first 1,000.

What You Don't Need (Yet)

The enterprise API management world loves to sell you solutions to problems you don't have. Here's what you can safely skip:

Complex API versioning strategies. You don't need URL versioning, header versioning, and content negotiation all at once. Pick one approach (URL versioning with /v1/ is fine) and move on.

Multi-region active-active deployment. You're serving hundreds of requests, not millions. A single region with a CDN in front is plenty. When latency becomes a real problem, you'll know.

Custom plugin ecosystems. If your API gateway requires you to write Lua plugins or compile custom Go binaries, that's engineering time you should be spending on your product.

GraphQL federation. You have one API. Maybe two. You don't need a federated graph layer. REST with good documentation will serve you better right now.

Enterprise SSO for your developer portal. Your developers can log in with email and password or GitHub OAuth. SAML and SCIM can wait until you have enterprise customers asking for it.

The common thread: all of these are real features that solve real problems — at scale. But adopting them prematurely means you're spending engineering cycles on infrastructure instead of product. At a startup, that's a losing trade.

The Traps to Avoid

Choosing the wrong API management platform early can haunt you for years. Here are the mistakes I see startups make most often.

Vendor lock-in through proprietary config

Some platforms use proprietary configuration formats, custom DSLs, or visual editors that produce non-portable artifacts. When you outgrow the platform or the pricing changes, you're stuck rewriting everything.

Stick with OpenAPI as your source of truth. Make sure your gateway config can live in a Git repo as human-readable files. If you can't git diff your API configuration, that's a red flag.

Pricing that doesn't reward your growth

Not all pricing models are built to grow with you. A platform that looks cheap today can become a burden as you scale — or worse, charge you for enterprise features you don't need while you're still finding product-market fit.

Watch for a few patterns: flat monthly fees that bundle in SSO, dedicated support, and SLA guarantees before you have the customers to justify them; and opaque billing with stacked add-ons (egress fees, caching charges, custom domain costs) that make the real number unrecognizable from the headline rate.

What actually matters is whether the pricing gets more economical as you grow. The best API management platforms offer significant per-request savings at volume — what costs $X early on should cost meaningfully less at 10x or 100x that scale. Startups shouldn't pick a platform based on who's cheapest at zero traffic. Pick the one whose pricing curve rewards you for succeeding.

Over-engineering the architecture

You have three services. You don't need a service mesh. You don't need an API gateway that manages traffic between your own internal services. You need a gateway that sits in front of your public API and handles the concerns your backend shouldn't: auth, rate limiting, and documentation.

Start with a single gateway in front of your public API. Add complexity only when you have data showing you need it.

Self-hosting your gateway

Kong OSS, Tyk, and KrakenD are solid open-source options. But self-hosting means you're on the hook for uptime, scaling, security patches, TLS certificate management, and debugging production issues at 2 AM.

At a startup, your engineers should be building product. Managed services exist for a reason. Use them.

What to Look For

When evaluating API management platforms as a startup, here's the checklist that actually matters:

A free tier that covers your first 6 months. You shouldn't be paying for API management before you have paying customers. The free tier should include auth, rate limiting, and a developer portal — not just a sandbox.

Config-as-code (GitOps). Your API configuration should live in your Git repository, go through code review, and deploy via CI/CD. If the platform requires you to click through a UI to make changes, you'll regret it when you need to roll back a breaking change at midnight.

A built-in developer portal. Not a "bring your own portal" story. Not a separate product that costs extra. A portal that works out of the box, renders your OpenAPI spec, and lets developers self-service API keys.

Built-in API key management. Creating, rotating, and revoking API keys should be a first-class feature. You shouldn't need to integrate a separate identity provider just to hand out API keys.

Easy auth and rate limiting. Adding authentication and rate limiting to an endpoint should take minutes, not days. If it requires writing custom middleware or deploying sidecar proxies, it's too complicated for day one.

A growth path that doesn't require re-platforming. The worst outcome is choosing a tool that works for your first 10 customers but forces a migration at 100. Make sure the platform scales with you — from free tier to production traffic — without an architecture change.

Why Zuplo Works for Startups

Full disclosure: I'm biased. But here's why we built Zuplo the way we did — and why startups keep choosing it.

The free tier includes everything above. API key auth, rate limiting, auto-generated docs, a developer portal, and unlimited APIs. No credit card required. No 14-day trial. You get a real free tier that covers real usage.

TypeScript programmability. When you need custom logic — and you will — you write it in TypeScript, not a proprietary DSL. Request/response transformation, custom auth flows, webhook validation. Standard TypeScript, standard tooling, zero lock-in.

Edge deployment by default. Your API gateway runs on over 300 edge locations worldwide. You get global low latency without managing a single server, container, or Kubernetes cluster. No infra to provision, no regions to configure.

GitOps is the default workflow. Your API configuration lives in a Git repository. Every change goes through a pull request. Every deployment is traceable. This isn't an add-on feature — it's how the platform works.

No proprietary lock-in. Your routes, policies, and custom code are all portable. Your OpenAPI spec is your source of truth. If you ever leave, you take your configuration with you.

Pricing that scales in your favor. Zuplo's pricing is designed for growth. Per-request costs decrease significantly as your volume increases, so you're not penalized for succeeding. Start on the free tier, and as your API scales to millions of requests, the economics get better — not worse.

The Growth Path

The question every startup should ask: "What happens when we succeed?"

With Zuplo, the answer is straightforward. You start on the free tier with API keys, rate limiting, and docs. As you grow, you add:

API monetization — meter usage, attach Stripe billing, and let developers subscribe to paid plans directly through your developer portal.

— meter usage, attach Stripe billing, and let developers subscribe to paid plans directly through your developer portal. Custom domains — serve your API docs and portal on developers.yourcompany.com .

— serve your API docs and portal on . Team features — role-based access control, multiple environments, and audit logs.

— role-based access control, multiple environments, and audit logs. Advanced policies — request validation, IP restrictions, geo-blocking, and more.

The key: you're adding features to the same platform, not migrating to a new one. The architecture you set up on day one scales to millions of requests. Your TypeScript handlers, your OpenAPI specs, your rate limiting policies — they all carry forward.

You scale the platform. You don't replace it.

Get Started

If you're a startup with an API, stop spending time on API management infrastructure and start shipping. Zuplo's free tier gives you everything you need to launch, and a clear path to grow when you're ready.

Get started free at zuplo.com — no credit card required.