Custom policies in code, archiving requests to S3 for replay later

One of my favorite features of Zuplo is the ability to build custom policies. Here we create a custom policy to archive every request to Amazon's S3 storage.
Length: 3 minutes
Here's the code in our
archive-request.ts module:
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime";
import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3";
type MyPolicyOptionsType = {
myOption: any;
};
export default async function (
request: ZuploRequest,
context: ZuploContext,
options: MyPolicyOptionsType,
policyName: string,
) {
context.log.info(environment.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY);
const s3Client = new S3Client({ region: "us-east-2" });
const file = `${Date.now()}-${crypto.randomUUID()}.req.txt`;
const clone = request.clone();
const uploadParams = {
Bucket: "request-storage",
Key: file,
Body: await clone.text(),
};
const data = await s3Client.send(new PutObjectCommand(uploadParams));
return request;
}
Note, the code above will update S3 in serial with invoking your API, which will increase the latency of your API. However, you can also do this asynchronously, as follows:
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime";
import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3";
type MyPolicyOptionsType = {
myOption: any;
};
export default async function (
request: ZuploRequest,
context: ZuploContext,
options: MyPolicyOptionsType,
policyName: string,
) {
context.log.info(environment.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY);
const s3Client = new S3Client({ region: "us-east-2" });
const file = `${Date.now()}-${crypto.randomUUID()}.req.txt`;
const clone = request.clone();
const uploadParams = {
Bucket: "request-storage",
Key: file,
Body: await clone.text(),
};
const dataPromise = s3Client.send(new PutObjectCommand(uploadParams));
// This tells the runtime to not shutdown until that promise is complete
context.waitUntil(dataPromise);
return request;
}