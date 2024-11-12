Introducing Dedicated Managed and Fully Self-Hosted Zuplo

November 12, 2024

At Zuplo, our mission is to provide developers with unmatched control, speed, and flexibility in API management. Today, we're excited to announce the launch of our Dedicated Managed and Fully Self-Hosted versions of the Zuplo API gateway. These new options allow organizations to tailor their API management to meet strict security, compliance, and performance requirements.

Same great DX. New deployment options. #

Dedicated Managed API Gateway #

Our Dedicated Managed option offers Zuplo’s API gateway as a fully managed service on exclusive infrastructure. This is ideal for privacy and performance-sensitive applications. You get the convenience of a managed service combined with the security and performance benefits of dedicated resources.

Fully Self-Hosted API Gateway #

For organizations needing complete operational control, our Fully Self-Hosted option allows you to deploy Zuplo on your private servers or cloud environments. This gives you the flexibility to manage and secure your APIs within your own infrastructure.

What Sets Zuplo Apart #

We're empowering developers and organizations with tools that make API management seamless and efficient. Here's what makes us stand out:

Developer Productivity : With built-in GitOps management and OpenAPI-based workflows, it's easy to design, deploy, and manage APIs. Our focus on developer experience means you can get up and running quickly.

Programmability : Zuplo is natively built to be extended by developers. You can build custom policies in minutes, not months, ensuring your gateway works the way you want it to.

Scalability : Whether you're a startup or a large enterprise, our platform supports billions of API requests with the same reliability and edge-located deployment.

Versatile Deployment Options: Choose between our fully managed, dedicated infrastructure for privacy-focused needs or fully self-hosted deployment for complete control.

Key Features of Our New Offerings #

We're introducing several key features to enhance your API management experience:

Data Residency : Keep API requests within specific regions to meet data sovereignty compliance.

Isolation : Benefit from dedicated compute and networking resources in a secure, single-tenant environment.

Private Networking : Utilize integrations like AWS PrivateLink for secure connections to your infrastructure.

Identity Integration: Work seamlessly with your IAM solutions, such as AWS IAM, for consistent role-based access control.

Empowering You Without Compromise #

Co-founder & CEO, Josh Twist, said:

“Zuplo’s mission is to provide developers with unmatched control, speed, and flexibility. With these new deployment options, we’re enabling customers to shape API management to their needs, without compromising the high-quality developer experience Zuplo is known for.”

Get Started with Zuplo Today #

Zuplo’s Dedicated Managed and Fully Self-Hosted API Gateway options are now available. We're excited to see how you'll leverage these new tools to enhance your API management.

If you're interested in learning more or getting started, contact us to setup a demo.