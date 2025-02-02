Go Articles and Best Practices

Why use Go for API Development? Go (Golang) is known for its performance, simplicity, and concurrency support, making it an excellent choice for building fast and scalable APIs.

Which frameworks are commonly used for Go APIs? Popular Go frameworks include Gin, Echo, and Fiber. These provide routing, middleware, and HTTP handling to streamline API development.

How do I handle errors in Go APIs? Use Go's built-in error handling, defer statements, and panic/recover mechanisms. Implement middleware for centralized error handling and logging to improve API reliability.