API Monitoring Articles and Best Practices

Why is API Monitoring important? API Monitoring provides insights into uptime, latency, error rates, and performance metrics. It’s essential for maintaining reliable and high-performing APIs.

Which tools can I use for API Monitoring? Services like Pingdom, New Relic, Datadog, and Grafana offer real-time alerts, dashboards, and reporting capabilities for API performance tracking.

What metrics should I monitor for my API? Focus on response times, error rates, throughput, and resource utilization. Additionally, track SLA compliance and user experience metrics for comprehensive monitoring.