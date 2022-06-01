API Versioning Articles and Best Practices
A collection of API Versioning articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Versioning.
Related Topics:
API Versioning Frequently Asked Questions
What is API Versioning?
API Versioning assigns versions to APIs as they evolve, ensuring backward compatibility and allowing developers to adopt new changes without disrupting existing integrations.
How do I manage multiple API versions?
Use clear version identifiers in URLs or headers, maintain separate documentation, and enforce deprecation policies so developers have enough time to migrate to newer versions.
When should I introduce a new API version?
Versioning is introduced when you make backward-incompatible changes such as altering response formats, removing fields, or changing authentication flows. This preserves existing client functionality.
What is semantic versioning for APIs?
Semantic versioning (e.g., v1, v2) helps communicate the scope of changes. Major versions indicate breaking changes, minor versions add functionality without breaking compatibility, and patch versions fix bugs.