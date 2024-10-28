API Lifecycle Management Articles and Best Practices

What is API Lifecycle Management? API Lifecycle Management covers every stage of an API’s life, from design and development to testing, deployment, versioning, and eventual deprecation or retirement.

Why is API Lifecycle Management important? Proper lifecycle management ensures consistent quality, security, and performance. It also provides a structured way to handle versioning, user onboarding, and end-of-life policies.

How do I track changes across different API versions? Maintain clear documentation, use version control systems like Git, and communicate changes via release notes or a changelog to keep developers informed about updates.