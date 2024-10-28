API Lifecycle Management Articles and Best Practices
A collection of API Lifecycle Management articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Lifecycle Management.
Related Topics:
API Versioning Articles
More API Lifecycle Management articles, but with a focus on API Versioning. View all
API Lifecycle Management Frequently Asked Questions
What is API Lifecycle Management?
API Lifecycle Management covers every stage of an API’s life, from design and development to testing, deployment, versioning, and eventual deprecation or retirement.
Why is API Lifecycle Management important?
Proper lifecycle management ensures consistent quality, security, and performance. It also provides a structured way to handle versioning, user onboarding, and end-of-life policies.
How do I track changes across different API versions?
Maintain clear documentation, use version control systems like Git, and communicate changes via release notes or a changelog to keep developers informed about updates.
What tools support API Lifecycle Management?
Platforms like Apigee, Kong, Postman, and AWS API Gateway offer lifecycle features such as design tools, testing environments, deployment pipelines, and automated documentation.