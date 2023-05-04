Backend as a Service (BaaS) Articles and Best Practices

What is Backend as a Service (BaaS)? BaaS platforms provide pre-built backend functionalities like database management, authentication, and cloud storage, allowing developers to focus on front-end logic.

How does BaaS affect API Development? BaaS solutions simplify API creation by handling server-side complexities. They reduce time-to-market and operational overhead but may limit customization compared to a fully custom backend.

What are examples of BaaS providers? Popular BaaS providers include Firebase, Supabase, AWS Amplify, and Back4App. Each offers different features for data storage, authentication, and analytics.