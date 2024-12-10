Supabase Articles and Best Practices

A collection of Supabase articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in Supabase.

Related Topics:

Backend as a Service (BaaS)
By Adrian Machado - 12/10/2024

Building a PostgREST API For Your MySQL Database

By Adrian Machado - 12/4/2024

Automatically Generate REST and GraphQL APIs From Your Database

By Adrian Machado - 11/27/2024

Auth Pricing Wars: Cognito vs Auth0 vs Firebase vs Supabase

By Adrian Machado - 11/25/2024

Using Neon + PostgREST to Build a Supabase-like Developer Experience

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/29/2023

Announcing Supabase Auth for your API Developer Portal! - Supaweek Day 5

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/28/2023

Monetizing your Supabase API! - Supaweek Day 4

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/27/2023

Documentation for your Supabase API! - Supaweek Day 3

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/26/2023

User-level auth in your Supabase API - Supaweek Day 2

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/25/2023

Using Supabase and OpenAI to create an API - Supaweek Day 1

By Josh Twist - 1/9/2023

Per-user rate limiting for Supabase

By Josh Twist - 1/5/2023

Auth Helper for Supabase JWT tokens

By Josh Twist - 12/5/2022

Supa-dynamic rate-limiting based on data (using supabase)

By Josh Twist - 11/18/2022

Shipping a public API backed by Supabase

By Josh Twist - 11/15/2022

API Authentication using Supabase JWT tokens

Supabase Frequently Asked Questions

What is Supabase?
Supabase is an open-source Firebase alternative offering a Postgres database, authentication, storage, and auto-generated APIs.
How do I integrate Supabase into my API stack?
Use Supabase’s REST or GraphQL endpoints, along with its client libraries, to manage data storage, user authentication, and real-time subscriptions in your application.
What are the advantages of using Supabase over Firebase?
Supabase uses a PostgreSQL database (an open-source standard), offers local development options, and provides a more transparent pricing model. Its open-source nature allows greater customization.
Can Supabase handle production-scale applications?
Yes. Supabase’s architecture can scale horizontally, especially since it’s built on PostgreSQL. It also integrates with modern infrastructure and provides built-in monitoring to handle growing workloads.

Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

Start for FreeRead docs