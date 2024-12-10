Supabase Articles and Best Practices

What is Supabase? Supabase is an open-source Firebase alternative offering a Postgres database, authentication, storage, and auto-generated APIs.

How do I integrate Supabase into my API stack? Use Supabase’s REST or GraphQL endpoints, along with its client libraries, to manage data storage, user authentication, and real-time subscriptions in your application.

What are the advantages of using Supabase over Firebase? Supabase uses a PostgreSQL database (an open-source standard), offers local development options, and provides a more transparent pricing model. Its open-source nature allows greater customization.