Cloudflare Articles and Best Practices

How does Cloudflare support API Development? Cloudflare offers edge computing, security, and performance solutions like DDoS protection, caching, and load balancing, which enhance API reliability and speed.

What are Cloudflare Workers? Cloudflare Workers are serverless functions running at Cloudflare’s edge nodes. They enable developers to build and deploy APIs with low latency and global reach.

How can I secure my APIs using Cloudflare? Use Cloudflare’s WAF (Web Application Firewall), rate limiting, and SSL/TLS encryption. Combine these with Cloudflare Access and custom security policies for robust protection.