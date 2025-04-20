C# Articles and Best Practices

Why use C# for API Development? C# is a versatile language with strong support for web development, particularly with ASP.NET Core. It offers robust libraries, performance, and a rich ecosystem for building APIs.

What frameworks are commonly used for C# APIs? ASP.NET Core is the most popular framework for building APIs in C#. It provides built-in support for routing, middleware, and dependency injection, making development efficient.

How do I secure my C# API? Use ASP.NET Core Identity for authentication, implement JWT tokens for stateless sessions, and apply authorization policies to control access to resources.