C# Articles and Best Practices

C# Frequently Asked Questions
Why use C# for API Development?
C# is a versatile language with strong support for web development, particularly with ASP.NET Core. It offers robust libraries, performance, and a rich ecosystem for building APIs.
What frameworks are commonly used for C# APIs?
ASP.NET Core is the most popular framework for building APIs in C#. It provides built-in support for routing, middleware, and dependency injection, making development efficient.
How do I secure my C# API?
Use ASP.NET Core Identity for authentication, implement JWT tokens for stateless sessions, and apply authorization policies to control access to resources.
What are best practices for testing C# APIs?
Use xUnit or NUnit for unit tests, Moq for mocking dependencies, and Swagger/OpenAPI for API documentation. Implement integration tests to validate end-to-end functionality.