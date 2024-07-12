Firestore Articles and Best Practices

What is Firestore? Firestore is a NoSQL document database from Firebase designed for real-time data synchronization and offline support in web and mobile apps.

How do I integrate Firestore with my API? Use Firebase Admin SDK or REST APIs to perform CRUD operations on Firestore documents. This allows your API to serve data from Firestore to various client apps.

What are Firestore’s key advantages? Firestore offers real-time syncing, offline data persistence, and automatic scaling. It also has a flexible schema, making it suitable for rapidly changing data models.