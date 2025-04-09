gRPC Articles and Best Practices

What is gRPC? gRPC is a high-performance, open-source RPC framework developed by Google. It uses Protocol Buffers for serialization and supports multiple programming languages.

Why choose gRPC for my API? gRPC offers efficient binary serialization, built-in support for streaming, and strong typing. It’s ideal for microservices architectures and real-time applications requiring low latency.

How do I implement gRPC in my application? Define your service and message types using Protocol Buffers, then use gRPC libraries to generate server and client code. Implement the server logic and deploy it to your infrastructure.