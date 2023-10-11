OpenAI Articles and Best Practices

By Abdallah Abedraba - 10/11/2023

Rate Limiting OpenAI Requests with an API Gateway

By Abdallah Abedraba - 10/3/2023

Caching OpenAI API responses

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/25/2023

Using Supabase and OpenAI to create an API - Supaweek Day 1

By Josh Twist - 5/5/2023

Shipping a ChatGPT Plugin in record time (detailed walkthrough)

By Josh Twist - 3/26/2023

Fastest way to ship a ChatGPT plugin

By Josh Twist - 2/27/2023

Protect your OpenAI API Keys

OpenAI Frequently Asked Questions

How does OpenAI relate to APIs?
OpenAI provides API access to advanced language models like GPT, enabling developers to integrate AI-driven features such as text generation, summarization, and chatbots.
What should I consider when using OpenAI APIs?
Consider usage limits, pricing, and data privacy. Implement caching, rate limiting, and secure key management to protect your API keys and user data.
Which use cases can OpenAI APIs support?
Common use cases include customer support chatbots, content generation, sentiment analysis, code completion, and educational tools—virtually any scenario involving natural language processing.
How do I integrate OpenAI with my existing applications?
Use OpenAI’s SDKs or REST endpoints to send prompts and retrieve model responses. Combine with your application’s logic for context-aware, AI-driven features.

