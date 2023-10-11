OpenAI Articles and Best Practices

How does OpenAI relate to APIs? OpenAI provides API access to advanced language models like GPT, enabling developers to integrate AI-driven features such as text generation, summarization, and chatbots.

What should I consider when using OpenAI APIs? Consider usage limits, pricing, and data privacy. Implement caching, rate limiting, and secure key management to protect your API keys and user data.

Which use cases can OpenAI APIs support? Common use cases include customer support chatbots, content generation, sentiment analysis, code completion, and educational tools—virtually any scenario involving natural language processing.