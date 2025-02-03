PHP Articles and Best Practices

Why use PHP for API Development? PHP is widely supported, easy to learn, and has a large developer community. Frameworks like Laravel and Lumen provide robust features for building RESTful APIs.

Which PHP frameworks are commonly used for APIs? Laravel and Lumen are popular choices. Laravel offers a full-featured framework with ORM, routing, and authentication, while Lumen is a micro-framework optimized for speed and simplicity.

How do I handle database operations in PHP APIs? Use Eloquent ORM in Laravel or raw SQL queries to interact with databases. Implement data validation, transactions, and caching to optimize performance and data integrity.