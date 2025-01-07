Ruby Articles and Best Practices
Ruby Frequently Asked Questions
Why use Ruby for API Development?
Ruby’s elegant syntax, developer-friendly community, and Rails framework make it a popular choice for building APIs. Rails provides conventions that simplify API creation and maintenance.
Which Ruby libraries help in API creation?
Rails, Grape, and Sinatra are common choices. Rails is a full-featured framework, while Grape focuses on API-specific features and Sinatra offers lightweight routing.
How do I handle authentication in Ruby APIs?
Use gems like Devise or JWT to manage user authentication. Implement role-based access controls, secure password hashing, and HTTPS to protect sensitive data.
What are best practices for testing Ruby APIs?
Use RSpec or Minitest for unit and integration tests. Mock external dependencies, test edge cases, and automate testing with CI/CD pipelines for reliable, bug-free APIs.