Ruby Articles and Best Practices

Why use Ruby for API Development? Ruby’s elegant syntax, developer-friendly community, and Rails framework make it a popular choice for building APIs. Rails provides conventions that simplify API creation and maintenance.

Which Ruby libraries help in API creation? Rails, Grape, and Sinatra are common choices. Rails is a full-featured framework, while Grape focuses on API-specific features and Sinatra offers lightweight routing.

How do I handle authentication in Ruby APIs? Use gems like Devise or JWT to manage user authentication. Implement role-based access controls, secure password hashing, and HTTPS to protect sensitive data.