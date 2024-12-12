TypeScript Articles and Best Practices

Why use TypeScript for API Development? TypeScript adds static typing to JavaScript, reducing errors and improving maintainability. It’s especially beneficial for large-scale APIs with multiple contributors.

How can TypeScript improve my API codebase? By catching errors at compile time, providing better IDE support, and offering robust type definitions for third-party libraries, TypeScript makes APIs more reliable and easier to scale.

Which frameworks integrate well with TypeScript for API building? Express.js, NestJS, and Fastify all have strong TypeScript support. NestJS is particularly popular for its opinionated, modular architecture suitable for large enterprise APIs.