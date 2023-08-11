Day 5 - Announcing v2 of react-api-key-manager

August 11, 2023

Today — Day 5 of API Key Week — we're proving that we like to move FAST. On Tuesday, we announced our open-source API key management component: @zuplo/react-api-key-manager.

We got feedback already on some potential improvements and are today releasing v2. Some of the improvements

Easier provider implementation

Improved async loading state

Integrated create and delete consumers

Much faster setup (see below)

api-key-manager.com now works on mobile

To play with the new control, you can try it at api-key-manager.com or in the Zuplo Developer Portal. Try the sample by following along with the tutorial walkthrough.

Thanks for joining us for #apikeyweek - another themed week coming very soon.