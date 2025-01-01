Job Description

About Us #

Hey there! We’re Zuplo, your friendly neighborhood API management company, here to make the digital world a little shinier and a lot more fun. We’re on a mission to create the sleekest, sexiest, and downright best API & AI platform in the APIverse.

Important: We're only looking for folks in the UK, EU or based on the East-coast of North America. Additionally, you must have either experience as a developer or have worked in growth on developer tools. We will not consider exceptions.

The Gig #

As the Growth Marketing lead, you’ll build and own the strategy for our demand capture efforts and new marketing channels. Reporting directly to the co-founder & CEO, you’ll own the performance of core business KPIs in acquisition and partner with our Sales and DevRel teams to execute campaigns. We are seeking someone who can work across high-level concepts and also be able to roll up their sleeves to take on the implementation.

Lead the roadmap for the Growth Marketing team to creatively capture the demand created through the brand awareness we built in the past 4 years, and to build pipeline for both our self-serve and sales-assist motions.

Build a pipeline of creative experiments to run for their team (including GEO/AEO, meetups/events, targeted intent-based outbound, etc.). Create and own campaigns end-to-end from ideation to implementation and analysis, in partnership with DevRel, Engineering and Design.

Critically analyze all parts in the acquisition funnel, using insights to continuously test campaigns, calls to action, and content.

Lead a culture of rapid experimentation across the website and new channels to reach our audience of data practitioners and developers and continuously improve conversion rates.

Grow and coach the growth marketing team for maximum impact and velocity.

3+ years of experience in growth marketing, preferably for Developer Tools companies that have self-serve or product-led growth models.

Candidate must have either experience as a software developer or working in marketing at a developer facing company.

Analytical and experimental. An understanding of how to drive and measure impact through execution and iteration. Comfortable with A/B testing. _ Understanding of how to create audiences and demonstrated impact of improving conversion rates through the user lifecycle.

Have the scrappiness to get things done.

Committed to being an awesome teammate. You work with appropriate urgency but are able to motivate cross-functional teams with your passion and vision.

Apply by emailing jobs[at]zuplo.com