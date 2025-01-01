Growth Marketer
About Us#
Hey there! We’re Zuplo, your friendly neighborhood API management company, here to make the digital world a little shinier and a lot more fun. We’re on a mission to create the sleekest, sexiest, and downright best API & AI platform in the APIverse.
Important: We're only looking for folks in the UK, EU or based on the East-coast of North America. Additionally, you must have either experience as a developer or have worked in growth on developer tools. We will not consider exceptions.
The Gig#
As the Growth Marketing lead, you’ll build and own the strategy for our demand capture efforts and new marketing channels. Reporting directly to the co-founder & CEO, you’ll own the performance of core business KPIs in acquisition and partner with our Sales and DevRel teams to execute campaigns. We are seeking someone who can work across high-level concepts and also be able to roll up their sleeves to take on the implementation.
Responsibilities#
- Lead the roadmap for the Growth Marketing team to creatively capture the demand created through the brand awareness we built in the past 4 years, and to build pipeline for both our self-serve and sales-assist motions.
- Build a pipeline of creative experiments to run for their team (including GEO/AEO, meetups/events, targeted intent-based outbound, etc.). Create and own campaigns end-to-end from ideation to implementation and analysis, in partnership with DevRel, Engineering and Design.
- Critically analyze all parts in the acquisition funnel, using insights to continuously test campaigns, calls to action, and content.
- Lead a culture of rapid experimentation across the website and new channels to reach our audience of data practitioners and developers and continuously improve conversion rates.
- Grow and coach the growth marketing team for maximum impact and velocity.
Requirements#
- 3+ years of experience in growth marketing, preferably for Developer Tools companies that have self-serve or product-led growth models.
- Candidate must have either experience as a software developer or working in marketing at a developer facing company.
- Analytical and experimental. An understanding of how to drive and measure impact through execution and iteration. Comfortable with A/B testing. _ Understanding of how to create audiences and demonstrated impact of improving conversion rates through the user lifecycle.
- Have the scrappiness to get things done.
- Committed to being an awesome teammate. You work with appropriate urgency but are able to motivate cross-functional teams with your passion and vision.
Apply by emailing jobs[at]zuplo.com