New Policies & Portal Improvements

Mock API Response Policy#

The Mock API Response policy enables rapid mocking of an API using the examples inside of your OpenAPI document. Return a single example or random examples to build a proof-of-concept for your API or enable clients to begin development while the backend is being built out.

Firebase Upstream Authentication Policies#

Proxy data or services from Firestore through Zuplo using two new policies.

Portal Improvements#

Over the past few weeks we have shipped a number of improvements to the portal including:

  • A new test running right in the Route designer
  • A project info page in the settings tab
  • Performance improvements when editing large OpenAPI files
  • Subfolder support in the modules directory

