New Policies & Portal Improvements

Mock API Response Policy #

The Mock API Response policy enables rapid mocking of an API using the examples inside of your OpenAPI document. Return a single example or random examples to build a proof-of-concept for your API or enable clients to begin development while the backend is being built out.

Firebase Upstream Authentication Policies #

Proxy data or services from Firestore through Zuplo using two new policies.

Upstream Firebase Admin Auth - authorizes requests using a Firebase Admin Token that can be used to call any Firebase API.

Upstream Firebase User Auth - authorizes requests as a specific user which allows securing Firebase resources using security rules

Portal Improvements #

Over the past few weeks we have shipped a number of improvements to the portal including: