New Policies & Portal Improvements
Mock API Response Policy#
The Mock API Response policy enables rapid mocking of an API using the examples inside of your OpenAPI document. Return a single example or random examples to build a proof-of-concept for your API or enable clients to begin development while the backend is being built out.
Firebase Upstream Authentication Policies#
Proxy data or services from Firestore through Zuplo using two new policies.
- Upstream Firebase Admin Auth - authorizes requests using a Firebase Admin Token that can be used to call any Firebase API.
- Upstream Firebase User Auth - authorizes requests as a specific user which allows securing Firebase resources using security rules
Portal Improvements#
Over the past few weeks we have shipped a number of improvements to the portal including:
- A new test running right in the Route designer
- A project info page in the settings tab
- Performance improvements when editing large OpenAPI files
- Subfolder support in the modules directory