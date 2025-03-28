March 28, 2025

The wave of fresh logging plugins continues this week with the addition of Splunk. Now available for use direct from your Zuplo API project.

To add the Splunk logging plugin to your Zuplo project, add the following code to your zuplo.runtime.ts file. Set the url parameter to your Splunk HEC endpoint and the token parameter to your Splunk HEC token.

import { RuntimeExtensions, SplunkLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new SplunkLoggingPlugin ({ // For Splunk Cloud url: "https://<your-instance>.splunkcloud.com:8088/services/collector" , token: environment. SPLUNK_TOKEN , // Channel ID for Splunk HEC with indexer acknowledgment channel: "FE0ECFAD-13D5-401B-847D-77833BD77131" , // Optional parameters with defaults index: "main" , sourcetype: "json" , host: "zuplo-api" , fields: { environment: "production" , application: "my-api" , }, }), ); }

As with all our loggers, the Splunk Plugin supports custom fields via the fields object, in addition to the standard fields.

Full details can be found in the documentation.