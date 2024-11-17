Azure Blob Plugin

Enterprise Feature Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

This plugin pushes request/response logs to Azure Blob Storage.

You can define the fields created in the CSV by creating a custom type in TypeScript and a function to extract the field data from the Response , ZuploRequest , and ZuploContext .

The plugin is configured in the Runtime Extensions file zuplo.runtime.ts :

// The interface that describes the rows // in the output interface AzureBlobLogEntry { timestamp : string ; method : string ; url : string ; status : number ; statusText : string ; sub : string | null ; contentLength : string | null ; } // The function that creates an entry async function generateLogEntry ( response : Response , request : ZuploRequest ) const entry : AzureBlobLogEntry = { timestamp: new Date (). toISOString (), url: request.url, method: request.method, status: response.status, statusText: response.statusText, sub: request.user?.sub ?? null , contentLength: request.headers. get ( "content-length" ) }; return entry; } // Add the plugin - use a SAS URL runtime. addPlugin ( new AzureBlobPlugin < AzureLogEntry >({ sasUrl: "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT.blob.core.windows.net/YOUR_CONTAINER?sv=2022-11-02&ss=b&srt=co&sp=wactfx&se=2045-11-17T13:50:53Z&st=2024-11-17T05:50:53Z&spr=https&sig=YOUR_SIG" , batchPeriodSeconds: 1 , generateLogEntry, }) );

The plugin writes Block Blobs using SAS signatures. Ensure that your SAS URL has the correct structure and contains the container name, and the SAS has the appropriate permissions.

Writing the response or request #

Writing the full request or response body can be expensive but is supported. Alternatively, you may want to parse the body for a particular property to log, in this case it is important that the request or response is cloned so that the stream is available for the response.