The /config/settings.json file has been deprecated. You should migrate to the new /config/dev-portal.json file.

The old settings.json file looks like this.

{ "developerPortal" : { "faviconUrl" : "https://example.com/myicon.png" , "pageTitle" : "My Title" }, "authentication" : { "authority" : "https://dev-123566.okta.com/oauth2/ausXXXXXXXXXXXX" , "jwksUrl" : "https://dev-123566.okta.com/oauth2/ausXXXXXXXXXXXX/v1/keys" , "provider" : "okta" , "devPortalClient" : { "clientId" : "XXXXXXXXXXXX" , "audience" : "api://my-api" } } }

To migrate this file, open your project in GitHub or pull the source locally. Rename the setting.json file to dev-portal.json Move the items contained in the developerPortal section to the top level. Add a top-level value of "enableAuthentication": true . The final file should look like this: