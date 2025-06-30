HTTP Deprecation Policy
Sets HTTP deprecation headers on the outgoing response following the IETF HTTP Deprecation Header standard. Supports the Deprecation, Sunset, and Link headers.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-http-deprecation-outbound-policy", "policyType": "http-deprecation-outbound", "handler": { "export": "HttpDeprecationOutboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "deprecation": true, "link": "https://example.com/docs/v2-migration", "sunset": "2025-06-30T23:59:59Z" } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
http-deprecation-outbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
HttpDeprecationOutboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
deprecation(required)
<undefined>- The deprecation value. Use
truefor already deprecated, an ISO 8601 date string for a specific date, or a Unix timestamp number.
sunset
<string>- An ISO 8601 date string indicating when the endpoint will be removed. Sets the Sunset header.
link
<string>- A URL to documentation about the deprecation or migration guide. Sets the Link header.
Using the Policy
This policy adds HTTP deprecation headers to outgoing responses following the
IETF HTTP Deprecation Header
standard. It supports the
Deprecation,
Sunset, and
Link headers to signal
to API consumers that an endpoint is deprecated.
Usage
Apply this policy to outbound responses in your route configuration:
Code
{ "policies": [ { "name": "http-deprecation-policy", "policyType": "http-deprecation-outbound", "handler": { "export": "HttpDeprecationOutboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "deprecation": "2025-01-15T00:00:00Z", "sunset": "2025-06-30T23:59:59Z", "link": "https://example.com/docs/v2-migration" } } } ] }
If the endpoint is already deprecated and you don't need a specific date, you
can set
deprecation to
true:
Code
{ "policies": [ { "name": "http-deprecation-policy", "policyType": "http-deprecation-outbound", "handler": { "export": "HttpDeprecationOutboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "deprecation": true, "link": "https://example.com/docs/v2-migration" } } } ] }
Response Headers
Based on the configuration above, the policy sets the following headers on the response:
Deprecation- Set to the string
"true"when input is
true, an HTTP-date when input is an ISO 8601 string, or an RFC 9651 timestamp (
@epoch) when input is a Unix timestamp number.
Sunset- An HTTP-date indicating when the endpoint will be removed.
Link- A link to deprecation documentation, formatted as
<URL>; rel="deprecation"; type="text/html".
