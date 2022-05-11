The three pillars of an API program

May 11, 2022

The day comes for most startups, even those that aren’t API-first SaaS businesses. When a large partner or customer — who can’t use your UI at the scale they need — requests an API. This is a high-quality problem - a customer that integrates with your API has higher switching costs and is more likely to be retained.

Sharing an API is a non-trivial exercise that can eat a surprising amount of your eng team’s time and there are three pillars that you need as a minimum bar.

How will the partner authenticate securely with your API?

Most startups go with API-key authentication because it’s secure and the easiest to use for developers (more on this in our full article on API keys) - this is the right choice in my experience. There’s a lot to consider when building a secure API-key solution:

Where do I store the keys and do so securely?

How do I let partners self-serve?

Can partners easily roll keys to ensure best practice security?

How do I implement read-once key infrastructure for best-practice security?

This can take even the best engineering teams multiple weeks to ship, and be an ongoing burden to maintain and scale that will reduce your team's agility.

How will the developer learn how to use your API?

Your partner’s developers will need documentation to learn how to use your API. Maybe a shared google doc is enough? But, your engineering team will spend much less time helping partner eng folks if they have real API docs - generated using open standards like Open API - that have integrated test clients and API keys. This will save your team time and your partner’s eng team - they’ll thank you for it!

How do you stop a rogue for-loop in your partners’ code from taking down your whole business?

A partner hitting your API with a Denial of Service attack is rarely a deliberate, malicious act. Rather, it’s probably a simple coding error that results in an infinite loop that - without protection - can take down your API, or your whole business. That’s why rate-limiting is an essential part of any shared API.

Wait... there are more than three pillars? #

Those three pillars are just the basics - Ideally, you have a strategy around versioning, analytics, composition, routing, caching, and have the right abstraction to deal with unexpected needs from new partners.

Any API program eventually runs into a customer that needs JWT or mTLS security - will your solution easily allow the layering of different security options? Can you easily maintain both versions of your API? Can you quickly implement a brown-out to push partners onto v2?