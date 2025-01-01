API Key Authentication
Secure Your Meteor API with API Keys
The Zuplo API Gateway protects your backend API from unauthorized access, abuse, and overload. Add API key authentication to your Meteor API in minutes.
Secure Access
Authenticate every request before it reaches your backend.
Control Costs
Set rate limits and quotas to prevent runaway usage.
Ensure Reliability
Shield your backend from overload with traffic management.
How it works
The Zuplo API Gateway sits between your clients and your Meteor backend, providing a secure layer of protection and control.
Customer VPC
Step-by-step tutorial
It takes only a few minutes to put Zuplo in front of your Meteor backend, adding API key authentication, and configuring your origin to trust requests from Zuplo using shared secrets.
Create a Route in Zuplo
First, create a new route in your Zuplo project that will proxy requests to your Meteor backend. This route will be the entry point for your API consumers.
📄 OpenAPI native. Import your existing OpenAPI spec to instantly create routes and power your API documentation .
Add API Key Authentication Policy
Add the API Key Authentication policy to your route. This policy validates incoming API keys and ensures only authorized consumers can access your API.
🔐 Leaked key? No problem. As a GitHub Secret Scanning partner, Zuplo can automatically revoke exposed keys before they can be exploited.
Add Set Header Policy
Add the Set Header policy to your route. This policy sets the shared secret header on requests to ensure only requests from Zuplo are accepted by your API.
Secure Your Meteor API with the Shared Secret
Configure your Meteor backend to validate the shared secret header set by Zuplo. This ensures that only requests coming through your Zuplo gateway are accepted.
import { Meteor } from "meteor/meteor";
import { WebApp } from "meteor/webapp";
import crypto from "crypto";
// Middleware to validate shared secret header
const validateSharedSecret = (req, res, next) => {
const secret = req.headers["x-shared-secret"];
const expectedSecret = process.env.SHARED_SECRET;
if (!expectedSecret) {
res.writeHead(500, { "Content-Type": "application/json" });
res.end(JSON.stringify({ error: "Server configuration error" }));
return;
}
if (!secret) {
res.writeHead(401, { "Content-Type": "application/json" });
res.end(JSON.stringify({ error: "No secret provided" }));
return;
}
// Use timing-safe comparison to prevent timing attacks
if (
secret.length !== expectedSecret.length ||
!crypto.timingSafeEqual(Buffer.from(secret), Buffer.from(expectedSecret))
) {
res.writeHead(401, { "Content-Type": "application/json" });
res.end(JSON.stringify({ error: "Invalid secret" }));
return;
}
next();
};
// Insert middleware into the WebApp connect handler
WebApp.connectHandlers
.use(validateSharedSecret)
.use("/protected", (req, res, next) => {
res.writeHead(200, { "Content-Type": "application/json" });
res.end(
JSON.stringify({
message: "Access granted",
}),
);
});
Call Your API Through Zuplo
Now you can call your API through Zuplo using an API key. The request will be authenticated at the gateway, and securely forwarded to your Meteor backend.
curl -X GET \
'https://your-api.zuplo.dev/your-route' \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY'
Ready to secure your API?
Get started with Zuplo for free and add API key authentication to your Meteor API in minutes.