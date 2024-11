Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

March 15, 2022

Programmable to the max - making an API with Zuplo

In this video we see just how programmable the Zuplo gateway is by going full tilt and building a simple API using Function Handlers 🤯

We also look at wildcard routes like so /(.*) .

Length: 3 minutes

Here's the code from the echo API we create

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const { url , query } = request; const body = await request. text (); return { url, query, body }; }