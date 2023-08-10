Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

August 10, 2023

Day 4 - Eating our own dogfood 🐶🥣

Today — Day 4 of API Key Week — we're proud to share that we are indeed eating our own dogfood. We just updated the Developer Portal in Zuplo (which also just received a bunch of performance upgrades💨).

This makes for an improvement on our self-serve API keys capability in the Zuplo developer portal by making key features like key-rolling front and center.

Here's a video showing the new control in action on the developer portal:

Be sure to check back tomorrow for the last announcement of API Key Week...