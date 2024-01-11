January 11, 2024

New Year, Better Pricing

The free tier of Zuplo now includes up to 5 users for free!

Our mission is to democratize API Management and the master-plan is as follows: Make it effortless and fun to adopt Make it affordable.

As part of #2 we will constantly be looking for new ways to increase the value our customers get from Zuplo. We don't want anyone to be limited by how their team interacts with Zuplo (or have a silly shared account with a fake e-mail) so we're excited to increase the number of users on Free and Builder accounts from 1 to 5.

We'll also give Business accounts a bump from 5 to 10 users included.

If you were paying for extra users on your Builder account, we already adjusted your subscription!

Happy New Year!