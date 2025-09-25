AccuWeather Launches New Developer Platform Powered by Zuplo

September 25, 2025

We’re thrilled to announce that, as of September 9, 2025, AccuWeather’s self-serve APIs are officially live on Zuplo!

You can explore the portal at developer.accuweather.com and sign up today for a free API key.

This launch represents one of the most ambitious and polished deployments of the Zuplo Developer Portal, powered by our open-source framework Zudoku. It highlights the incredible flexibility and customizability of both the developer portal and the gateway.

"With the move to Zuplo," says Chris Patti, Chief Data and Science Officer, "AccuWeather now unlocks a quicker, seamless developer experience—allowing us to roll out new features and expanded API offerings faster than ever before so the best weather-impacted decisions can be made."

Delivering a smooth, zero-downtime migration from an alternative API Management platform for a company of AccuWeather's scale is no small feat, and I couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved — special thanks to our compute partners (more on them soon).