Deep Dive: Empowering MCP Apps with Zuplo MCP Server Handler

January 8, 2026

The OpenAI Apps SDK and the new MCP Apps extension are powerful ways for users to interface with AI systems and capabilities within applications they are already using (like ChatGPT and Claude). The OpenAI Apps SDK extends MCP by taking advantage of resources and tools in order to serve UI components and agentic capabilities directly within a chat interface.

Zuplo's MCP Server Handler is a perfect fit for integrating with the OpenAI Apps SDK as it allows you to utilize your existing APIs and policies with a robust and powerful MCP server.

Let's build a simple app using OpenAI's Apps SDK using the Zuplo MCP Server Handler and take a deep look at how this works for MCP under the hood.

This is an advanced guide on building cutting edge MCP features: some of these semantics and interfaces are likely to change in the future. Be sure to read our getting started guide on MCP with Zuplo and the docs for building powerful MCP servers on Zuplo.

Sample API

First, let's start with a simple demo API. This is a stub weather API that takes latitude and longitude query parameters, returning the weather conditions for that location.

In config/routes.oas.json , add the following route inside the paths object:

"/weather" : { "get" : { "operationId" : "getWeather" , "summary" : "Get weather" , "description" : "Retrieves weather conditions for a specified latitude and longitude" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "https://weather.zuplo.io" } } }, "parameters" : [ { "name" : "lat" , "in" : "query" , "required" : true , "description" : "Latitude of the location (-90 to 90)" , "schema" : { "type" : "number" , "minimum" : -90 , "maximum" : 90 } }, { "name" : "lon" , "in" : "query" , "required" : true , "description" : "Longitude of the location (-180 to 180)" , "schema" : { "type" : "number" , "minimum" : -180 , "maximum" : 180 } } ], "responses" : { "200" : { "description" : "Weather data for the location" , "content" : { "application/json" : { "schema" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "temperature" : { "type" : "number" }, "condition" : { "type" : "string" }, "humidity" : { "type" : "number" } } } } } } } } }

Once deployed on Zuplo, we can hit this API using curl and it'll return a payload of weather data:

curl "https://openai-apps-sdk-weather.d2.zuplo.dev/weather?lat=30&lon=30"

Notice that we provide the lat and lon query parameters. These will be used later as arguments to the MCP tool that is mapped to this endpoint.

{ "temperature" : 72 , "condition" : "sunny" , "humidity" : 45 }

For the purposes of this demo, the /weather API endpoint uses the urlForwardHandler to forward requests to the demo https://weather.zuplo.io backend that returns the same weather data every time. In a real production setup, you would set the baseUrl to your actual weather API backend. Learn more about the URL Forward Handler in our docs.

MCP Server

Next, we need to setup the MCP server to be able to utilize our /weather endpoint and expose it as a tool. On a new /mcp endpoint, we can build a POST route that uses the mcpServerHandler . This automatically bootstraps a full MCP server with JSON schema verifiable tools.

In config/routes.oas.json , add the following route inside the paths object:

"/mcp" : { "post" : { "operationId" : "mcpServer" , "summary" : "MCP Server" , "description" : "Model Context Protocol <> OpenAI Apps SDK endpoint" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "mcpServerHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "name" : "weather-mcp" , "version" : "0.0.0" , "includeStructuredContent" : true , "operations" : [ { "file" : "./config/routes.oas.json" , "id" : "getWeather" } ] } } } } }

Let's look more closely at the options we provided the MCP server handler:

name is the name of the MCP server. This is shown to MCP clients when they initialize with the server.

is the name of the MCP server. This is shown to MCP clients when they initialize with the server. version is the version of the MCP server itself. This is also shown to MCP clients during initialization.

is the version of the MCP server itself. This is also shown to MCP clients during initialization. includeStructuredContent adds a structuredContent object during tool calls. This is required by the OpenAI Apps SDK in order to populate window.openai data with tool call results for the UI widgets to utilize.

adds a object during tool calls. This is required by the OpenAI Apps SDK in order to populate data with tool call results for the UI widgets to utilize. operations is a list of objects with file and operation ID association. These mapped OpenAPI operations are then transformed into MCP entities (like tools and resources ) as defined by the operation's x-zuplo-route.mcp configuration. By default, operations are assumed to be tools and get several sane defaults. Since we are adding the getWeather operation, we can utilize it as a tool immediately.

Learn more about the configuration options for the mcpServerHandler in the Zuplo docs.

We can list the tools on this server by calling the tools/list MCP method:

curl https://openai-apps-sdk-weather.d2.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "tools/list" }'

Note that we are making the POST request to the /mcp endpoint with the hand crafted JSON RPC 2.0 payload: since Zuplo builds a stateless, HTTP streamable MCP server, every request to the server by a client will be a POST . The results show us the tools on the server by name and include the inputSchema derived for each tool based on the input parameters of the OpenAPI route for that mapped tool:

{ "jsonrpc" : "2.0" , "id" : "1" , "result" : { "tools" : [ { "name" : "getWeather" , "description" : "Get the weather conditions for a location specified by latitude and longitude coordinates" , "inputSchema" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "queryParams" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "lat" : { "description" : "Latitude of the location (-90 to 90)" , "type" : "number" , "minimum" : -90 , "maximum" : 90 }, "lon" : { "description" : "Longitude of the location (-180 to 180)" , "type" : "number" , "minimum" : -180 , "maximum" : 180 } }, "required" : [ "lat" , "lon" ], "additionalProperties" : false } }, "required" : [ "queryParams" ], "additionalProperties" : false , "$schema" : "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema" } } ] } }

In this case, we have a mapping on lat and lon properties that are required by the input schema. We can call this tool by providing the name of the tool alongside the required arguments (again, as defined by the input schema):

curl https://openai-apps-sdk-weather.d2.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "tools/call", "params": { "name": "getWeather", "arguments": { "queryParams": { "lat": 30, "lon": 0 } } } }'

{ "jsonrpc" : "2.0" , "id" : "1" , "result" : { "content" : [ { "type" : "text" , "text" : "{ \" temperature \" :72, \" condition \" : \" sunny \" , \" humidity \" :45}" } ], "structuredContent" : { "temperature" : 72 , "condition" : "sunny" , "humidity" : 45 }, "isError" : false , "_meta" : {} } }

Notice that we provide the query params as arguments in a queryParams object in the JSON RPC message. Argument serialization and verification is all taken care of by the MCP server handler as it automatically transforms the OpenAPI spec into an MCP callable tool with the appropriate inputSchema . Also notice that we get back the structuredContent object: again, this is required by the OpenAI Apps SDK in order to populate the global window.openai object with the tool call results. It is also worth noting that all of this is more or less handled by the inner workings of MCP client and server communication: it's useful to understand what's going on within the protocol itself as this informs how MCP apps are crafted and how they work.

Build a UI template resource

When calling tools in apps, the OpenAI Apps SDK expects some sort of UI template that it can display in its HTML sandbox. These bundles of tools and widgets make up the full, end to end user experience within the chat. Think of it as dynamic UI generation: the MCP resource renders HTML based on the tool's output, which the chat client then displays in its sandbox.

Let's stub out another simple API endpoint that we can use as a resource in our MCP server that will render the HTML we need.

In config/routes.oas.json , add the following route inside the paths object:

"/weather/widget" : { "get" : { "operationId" : "weather_widget" , "description" : "Serves the Apps SDK widget HTML for the weather tool" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/widget)" }, "mcp" : { "type" : "resource" , "name" : "widget_get_weather" , "description" : "The widget HTML for the Apps SDK applet" , "uri" : "ui://widget/weather.html" , "mimeType" : "text/html+skybridge" , "_meta" : {} } } } }

You'll also need to add this operation to your MCP server's operations array in the /mcp route configuration:

"operations" : [ { "file" : "./config/routes.oas.json" , "id" : "getWeather" }, { "file" : "./config/routes.oas.json" , "id" : "weather_widget" } ]

x-zuplo-route.mcp is a very important chunk of OpenAPI JSON, so let's take a bit of time to understand exactly what's going on:

The x-zuplo-route.mcp object on the route defines MCP specific metadata for the entities (resources, tools, etc.). In MCP, resources are typically read-only objects like files on a filesystem or blobs in a bucket. In this case, we're providing some HTML that will accompany the tool in order to provide a UI for the end user. While we provide some sane defaults (like utilizing the OpenAPI operationId and description ), it's important to use AI-specific names and descriptions, especially if your OpenAPI descriptions are generic or intended for non-agentic audiences. You can think of this object as the place where you can perform "prompt engineering" or "context engineering" in order to fine tune the metadata and get the most value out of your MCP tools and resources. In the case of the OpenAI Apps SDK, this is the name and description of the resource the chat agent will use when it executes a specific tool from the MCP server.

object on the route defines MCP specific metadata for the entities (resources, tools, etc.). In MCP, resources are typically read-only objects like files on a filesystem or blobs in a bucket. In this case, we're providing some HTML that will accompany the tool in order to provide a UI for the end user. While we provide some sane defaults (like utilizing the OpenAPI and ), it's important to use AI-specific names and descriptions, especially if your OpenAPI descriptions are generic or intended for non-agentic audiences. You can think of this object as the place where you can perform "prompt engineering" or "context engineering" in order to fine tune the metadata and get the most value out of your MCP tools and resources. In the case of the OpenAI Apps SDK, this is the name and description of the the chat agent will use when it executes a specific tool from the MCP server. type is the type of MCP entity this route will be: by default, this is a tool. In this case, we're setting this as a resource .

is the type of MCP entity this route will be: by default, this is a tool. In this case, we're setting this as a . name is the name of the resource that the AI agent or system will see when it performs a resources/list : this name is very important as it is one of the main ways to "communicate" to the downstream agent exactly what this entity is. In our case, we want to communicate that this is the widget for the weather tool.

is the name of the that the AI agent or system will see when it performs a : this name is very important as it is one of the main ways to "communicate" to the downstream agent exactly what this entity is. In our case, we want to communicate that this is the widget for the weather tool. description is the long-form description of the resource . Along with the name field, this is the main way the AI agent "understands" exactly what this resource is.

is the long-form description of the . Along with the field, this is the main way the AI agent "understands" exactly what this is. uri is the "location" of the resource. Historically, this would have been a literal filepath or link to a bucket but for the OpenAI Apps SDK, we set this URI to a non-existent, "virtual" ui:// path which can then be referenced later using this exact path. This field will be linked to a tool in metadata, so note the uri you give it carefully!

is the "location" of the resource. Historically, this would have been a literal filepath or link to a bucket but for the OpenAI Apps SDK, we set this URI to a non-existent, "virtual" path which can then be referenced later using this exact path. This field will be linked to a tool in metadata, so note the you give it carefully! mimeType is an optional field that defines what "type" the resource is. Importantly, for the OpenAI Apps SDK, this must be set to text/html+skybridge in order to display it in the HTML sandbox within the chat.

is an optional field that defines what "type" the is. Importantly, for the OpenAI Apps SDK, this must be set to in order to display it in the HTML sandbox within the chat. _meta is the free object field that is used during publishing to set the domain and other important metadata for the resource.

Now, let's briefly look at the TypeScript module that is used as a resource in order to render the widget.

Create the file modules/widget.ts with the following content:

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { return new Response ( `<div id="root"></div> <style> body { font-family: sans-serif; padding: 16px; margin: 0; } .card { border: 1px solid #ccc; padding: 16px; border-radius: 8px; display: inline-block; } .temp { font-size: 32px; font-weight: bold; } </style> <script> // simple render function for pulling out ` toolOutput ` from OpenAI's global // state after tool call completed function render() { var data = window.openai && window.openai.toolOutput ? window.openai.toolOutput : null; if (!data) { document.getElementById("root").innerHTML = '<div class="card">Loading...</div>'; return; } document.getElementById("root").innerHTML = '<div class="card"><div class="temp">' + data.temperature + '°F</div><div>' + data.condition + '</div><div>Humidity: ' + data.humidity + '%</div></div>'; } // Initial render render(); // Listen for updates from ChatGPT host on global state being set window.addEventListener("openai:set_globals", function(event) { render(); }); </script>` , { headers: { "Content-Type" : "text/html" }, } ); }

This simply returns the literal text/html of our widget including the HTML components, the styling, and the scripts. In a real production setting, you may choose to build this on the gateway like in this example, pull the documents from a bucket, or do more robust rendering or template in your backends.

In this example, you'll notice a special, globally exposed window.openai object alongside a openai:set_globals event listener. While designing robust UIs for the OpenAI Apps SDK is beyond the scope of this post, understanding these pieces and how they relate to your user's experience is important. The data in window.openai.toolOutput will carry the structured content of the tool call associated with this widget and can be used to populate the UI. This is the data that is presented to our sandboxed widget from the tool in order to display the weather (i.e., the temperature , condition , and humidity ).

Read more about building robust UI components and the global window.openai object available to UI components on the OpenAI docs site.

Next, let's wire up the tool to integrate with our widget UI!

Connect with the tool

In order to take advantage of the OpenAI Apps SDK displaying widgets, we need to populate some _meta into our tool: let's go back to the /weather route and do this directly in the x-zuplo-route.mcp property.

In config/routes.oas.json , update the /weather route's x-zuplo-route object to include the mcp property:

"x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/weather)" }, "mcp" : { "type" : "tool" , "name" : "get_weather" , "description" : "Retrieve and render application weather component" , "annotations" : { "readOnlyHint" : true }, "_meta" : { "openai/toolInvocation/invoking" : "Getting weather ..." , "openai/toolInvocation/invoked" : "Weather ready!" , "openai/outputTemplate" : "ui://widget/weather.html" } } }

Like the data on the widget's resource , the x-zuplo-route.mcp data on the tool for this route is just as important:

type is the type of MCP entity this route will be: by default, this is a tool.

is the type of MCP entity this route will be: by default, this is a tool. name is the tool name that the AI agent or system will see: again, this is very important to help the agent "understand" what invoking this tool and its associated widget will produce. Here, we give the tool the name get_weather in order to differentiate it from the getWeather operation ID in our OpenAPI doc. From my personal experience, extremely clear and structured tool names with underscores like some_tool_name are better for the agents understanding and success rate. This often does not align with what organizations have defined as an operationId in their OpenAPI doc so I encourage you to take advantage of this field and provide a unique, agentic focused tool name. Again, I cannot stress how important a clear tool name is!

is the tool name that the AI agent or system will see: again, this is very important to help the agent "understand" what invoking this tool and its associated widget will produce. Here, we give the tool the name in order to differentiate it from the operation ID in our OpenAPI doc. From my personal experience, extremely clear and structured tool names with underscores like are better for the agents understanding and success rate. This often does not align with what organizations have defined as an in their OpenAPI doc so I encourage you to take advantage of this field and provide a unique, agentic focused tool name. Again, I cannot stress how important a clear tool name is! description is the long-form description of the MCP tool: again, this is used by the LLM to "understand" exactly what this tool is and what it's for. This will drastically inform when the AI chat agent calls this tool and displays this tool's widget.

is the long-form description of the MCP tool: again, this is used by the LLM to "understand" exactly what this tool is and what it's for. This will drastically inform when the AI chat agent calls this tool and displays this tool's widget. annotations are optional MCP specific annotations. In this case, we provide a readOnlyHint in order to inform the MCP client and agent that this tool does not mutate anything and is "read only" by nature. There are lots of supported annotations that you may choose to use.

are optional MCP specific annotations. In this case, we provide a in order to inform the MCP client and agent that this tool does not mutate anything and is "read only" by nature. There are lots of supported annotations that you may choose to use. _meta is an optional "free" object where we can provide any metadata. In this case, we must use it to provide the OpenAI Apps SDK specific metadata: openai/toolInvocation/invoking is the message the chat agent will display when invoking the tool. openai/toolInvocation/invoked is the message the chat agent will display when the tool has been invoked. openai/outputTemplate is the URI of the resource that will be displayed to the end user. This is what connects this tool with the resource that holds our widget as a sort of "bundle" to be utilized in the chat interface. Again, this is what links the HTML widget we built as a resource with the actual tool !

is an optional "free" object where we can provide any metadata. In this case, we must use it to provide the OpenAI Apps SDK specific metadata:

Testing

Once we deploy all of this to a Zuplo gateway, we have a working MCP server behind https that can execute our tool (which calls the /weather API) and serves a small UI component to display in the chat interface's sandbox.

In order to test this:

Go to https://chatgpt.com > Settings > Apps > Advanced Settings Ensure that you have "Developer mode" enabled Select the "Create app" button Enter the details of your App including the /mcp endpoint for the server

Test the app in the chat interface by selecting it and enabling it from the "More" menu in the chat interface.

Here we can see my "Test Apps SDK" App is being used, it's displaying my widget, it's called the get_weather tool which returned our stub weather data. The widget with its hook then displays this data!

Advanced

In some cases, you may need to intercept the call to your API with a "wrapper" module. This may be necessary to set specific headers, invoke other ancillary APIs, or intercept the raw tool call request.

You can accomplish this through the ZuploMcpSdk in the @zuplo/runtime package in a separate module. Then, set this new module as the tool that interfaces with the Apps SDK client.

MCP client --> Zuplo MCP server --> Wrapper module --> API backend

In the following wrapper example, we use the Zuplo MCP SDK to access the incoming MCP request _meta manually in order to get a special field and use it in a POST body to another route on the gateway using the context.invokeRoute method.

Create a wrapper module in modules/weather-wrapper.ts :

import { ZuploContext, ZuploMcpSdk, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const sdk = new ZuploMcpSdk (context); // Access the incoming MCP request metadata const mcpRequest = sdk. getRawCallToolRequest (); // Invoke another route on the gateway and get data for the application // using the "specialField" in the MCP metadata const response = await context. invokeRoute ( "/internal/route" , { method: "POST" , body: JSON . stringify ({ specialField: mcpRequest?.params._meta.specialField, }), headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }, }); const data = await response. json (); // Set metadata on the response for the ChatGPT widget sdk. setRawCallToolResult ({ content: [{ type: "text" , text: "Data retrieved" }], _meta: { specialApplicationState: data, timestamp: new Date (). toISOString (), }, }); return data; }

This is especially useful when using _meta for data exclusively for the widget: i.e., data that exists out of band of the actual LLM context window or LLM generated tool arguments. Using ZuploMcpSdk gives you full unbridled access to the original MCP request.

Learn more about using the ZuploMcpSdk on the docs site including getRawCallToolRequest and setRawCallToolResult .

Next Steps

When actually submitting your OpenAI App for review, there are a few additional _meta fields you'll need to configure on your widget resource including openai/widgetCSP and openai/widgetDomain .

Further, there are several advanced capabilities in the window.openai object that make building robust UIs easier with more powerful user interactions.

Soon, Model Context Protocol will adopt "MCP Apps" as an official MCP extension. This official extension will be informed largely on the basis of how OpenAI built the Apps SDK. While it will look very similar to the OpenAI Apps SDK, keep an eye out for an official standard to be available in order to make your apps available in more chat clients!

Good luck and happy MCP-ing!