Deep Dive: Empowering MCP Apps with Zuplo MCP Server Handler

The OpenAI Apps SDK and
the new MCP Apps extension
are powerful ways for users to interface with AI systems and capabilities within
applications they are already using (like ChatGPT and Claude). The OpenAI Apps
SDK extends MCP by taking advantage of
resources and
tools in order to serve
UI components and agentic capabilities directly within a chat interface.
Zuplo's MCP Server Handler is a perfect fit for integrating with the OpenAI Apps SDK as it allows you to utilize your existing APIs and policies with a robust and powerful MCP server.
Let's build a simple app using OpenAI's Apps SDK using the Zuplo MCP Server Handler and take a deep look at how this works for MCP under the hood.
This is an advanced guide on building cutting edge MCP features: some of these semantics and interfaces are likely to change in the future. Be sure to read our getting started guide on MCP with Zuplo and the docs for building powerful MCP servers on Zuplo.
Sample API
First, let's start with a simple demo API. This is a stub weather API that takes latitude and longitude query parameters, returning the weather conditions for that location.
In
config/routes.oas.json, add the following route inside the
paths object:
"/weather": {
"get": {
"operationId": "getWeather",
"summary": "Get weather",
"description": "Retrieves weather conditions for a specified latitude and longitude",
"x-zuplo-route": {
"corsPolicy": "none",
"handler": {
"export": "urlForwardHandler",
"module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
"options": {
"baseUrl": "https://weather.zuplo.io"
}
}
},
"parameters": [
{
"name": "lat",
"in": "query",
"required": true,
"description": "Latitude of the location (-90 to 90)",
"schema": {
"type": "number",
"minimum": -90,
"maximum": 90
}
},
{
"name": "lon",
"in": "query",
"required": true,
"description": "Longitude of the location (-180 to 180)",
"schema": {
"type": "number",
"minimum": -180,
"maximum": 180
}
}
],
"responses": {
"200": {
"description": "Weather data for the location",
"content": {
"application/json": {
"schema": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"temperature": { "type": "number" },
"condition": { "type": "string" },
"humidity": { "type": "number" }
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
Once deployed on Zuplo, we can hit this API using
curl and it'll return a
payload of weather data:
curl "https://openai-apps-sdk-weather.d2.zuplo.dev/weather?lat=30&lon=30"
Notice that we provide the
lat and
lon query parameters. These will be used
later as arguments to the MCP tool that is mapped to this endpoint.
{
"temperature": 72,
"condition": "sunny",
"humidity": 45
}
For the purposes of this demo, the
/weather API endpoint uses the
urlForwardHandler to forward requests to the demo
https://weather.zuplo.io
backend that returns the same weather data every time. In a real production
setup, you would set the
baseUrl to your actual weather API backend.
Learn more about the URL Forward Handler in our docs.
MCP Server
Next, we need to setup the MCP server to be able to utilize our
/weather
endpoint and expose it as a tool. On a new
/mcp endpoint, we can build a
POST route that uses the
mcpServerHandler. This automatically bootstraps a
full MCP server with JSON schema verifiable tools.
In
config/routes.oas.json, add the following route inside the
paths object:
"/mcp": {
"post": {
"operationId": "mcpServer",
"summary": "MCP Server",
"description": "Model Context Protocol <> OpenAI Apps SDK endpoint",
"x-zuplo-route": {
"corsPolicy": "none",
"handler": {
"export": "mcpServerHandler",
"module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
"options": {
"name": "weather-mcp",
"version": "0.0.0",
"includeStructuredContent": true,
"operations": [
{
"file": "./config/routes.oas.json",
"id": "getWeather"
}
]
}
}
}
}
}
Let's look more closely at the options we provided the MCP server handler:
nameis the name of the MCP server. This is shown to MCP clients when they initialize with the server.
versionis the version of the MCP server itself. This is also shown to MCP clients during initialization.
includeStructuredContentadds a
structuredContentobject during tool calls. This is required by the OpenAI Apps SDK in order to populate
window.openaidata with tool call results for the UI widgets to utilize.
operationsis a list of objects with file and operation ID association. These mapped OpenAPI operations are then transformed into MCP entities (like
toolsand
resources) as defined by the operation's
x-zuplo-route.mcpconfiguration. By default, operations are assumed to be tools and get several sane defaults. Since we are adding the
getWeatheroperation, we can utilize it as a tool immediately.
We can list the tools on this server by calling the
tools/list MCP method:
curl https://openai-apps-sdk-weather.d2.zuplo.dev/mcp \
-X POST \
-H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \
-d '{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": "1",
"method": "tools/list"
}'
Note that we are making the
POST request to the
/mcp endpoint with the hand
crafted JSON RPC 2.0 payload: since Zuplo builds a stateless, HTTP streamable
MCP server, every request to the server by a client will be a
POST. The
results show us the tools on the server by name and include the
inputSchema
derived for each tool based on the input parameters of the OpenAPI route for
that mapped tool:
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": "1",
"result": {
"tools": [
{
"name": "getWeather",
"description": "Get the weather conditions for a location specified by latitude and longitude coordinates",
"inputSchema": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"queryParams": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"lat": {
"description": "Latitude of the location (-90 to 90)",
"type": "number",
"minimum": -90,
"maximum": 90
},
"lon": {
"description": "Longitude of the location (-180 to 180)",
"type": "number",
"minimum": -180,
"maximum": 180
}
},
"required": ["lat", "lon"],
"additionalProperties": false
}
},
"required": ["queryParams"],
"additionalProperties": false,
"$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema"
}
}
]
}
}
In this case, we have a mapping on
lat and
lon properties that are required
by the input schema. We can call this tool by providing the
name of the tool
alongside the required
arguments (again, as defined by the input schema):
curl https://openai-apps-sdk-weather.d2.zuplo.dev/mcp \
-X POST \
-H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \
-d '{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": "1",
"method": "tools/call",
"params": {
"name": "getWeather",
"arguments": {
"queryParams": {
"lat": 30,
"lon": 0
}
}
}
}'
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": "1",
"result": {
"content": [
{
"type": "text",
"text": "{\"temperature\":72,\"condition\":\"sunny\",\"humidity\":45}"
}
],
"structuredContent": {
"temperature": 72,
"condition": "sunny",
"humidity": 45
},
"isError": false,
"_meta": {}
}
}
Notice that we provide the query params as arguments in a
queryParams object
in the JSON RPC message. Argument serialization and verification is all taken
care of by the MCP server handler as it automatically transforms the OpenAPI
spec into an MCP callable tool with the appropriate
inputSchema. Also notice
that we get back the
structuredContent object: again, this is required by the
OpenAI Apps SDK in order to populate the global
window.openai object with the
tool call results. It is also worth noting that all of this is more or less
handled by the inner workings of MCP client and server communication: it's
useful to understand what's going on within the protocol itself as this informs
how MCP apps are crafted and how they work.
Build a UI template
resource
When calling tools in apps, the OpenAI Apps SDK expects some sort of UI template that it can display in its HTML sandbox. These bundles of tools and widgets make up the full, end to end user experience within the chat. Think of it as dynamic UI generation: the MCP resource renders HTML based on the tool's output, which the chat client then displays in its sandbox.
Let's stub out another simple API endpoint that we can use as a
resource in
our MCP server that will render the HTML we need.
In
config/routes.oas.json, add the following route inside the
paths object:
"/weather/widget": {
"get": {
"operationId": "weather_widget",
"description": "Serves the Apps SDK widget HTML for the weather tool",
"x-zuplo-route": {
"corsPolicy": "none",
"handler": {
"export": "default",
"module": "$import(./modules/widget)"
},
"mcp": {
"type": "resource",
"name": "widget_get_weather",
"description": "The widget HTML for the Apps SDK applet",
"uri": "ui://widget/weather.html",
"mimeType": "text/html+skybridge",
"_meta": {}
}
}
}
}
You'll also need to add this operation to your MCP server's
operations array
in the
/mcp route configuration:
"operations": [
{
"file": "./config/routes.oas.json",
"id": "getWeather"
},
{
"file": "./config/routes.oas.json",
"id": "weather_widget"
}
]
x-zuplo-route.mcp is a very important chunk of OpenAPI JSON, so let's take a
bit of time to understand exactly what's going on:
- The
x-zuplo-route.mcpobject on the route defines MCP specific metadata for the entities (resources, tools, etc.). In MCP, resources are typically read-only objects like files on a filesystem or blobs in a bucket. In this case, we're providing some HTML that will accompany the tool in order to provide a UI for the end user. While we provide some sane defaults (like utilizing the OpenAPI
operationIdand
description), it's important to use AI-specific names and descriptions, especially if your OpenAPI descriptions are generic or intended for non-agentic audiences. You can think of this object as the place where you can perform "prompt engineering" or "context engineering" in order to fine tune the metadata and get the most value out of your MCP tools and resources. In the case of the OpenAI Apps SDK, this is the name and description of the
resourcethe chat agent will use when it executes a specific tool from the MCP server.
typeis the type of MCP entity this route will be: by default, this is a tool. In this case, we're setting this as a
resource.
nameis the name of the
resourcethat the AI agent or system will see when it performs a
resources/list: this name is very important as it is one of the main ways to "communicate" to the downstream agent exactly what this entity is. In our case, we want to communicate that this is the widget for the weather tool.
descriptionis the long-form description of the
resource. Along with the
namefield, this is the main way the AI agent "understands" exactly what this
resourceis.
uriis the "location" of the resource. Historically, this would have been a literal filepath or link to a bucket but for the OpenAI Apps SDK, we set this URI to a non-existent, "virtual"
ui://path which can then be referenced later using this exact path. This field will be linked to a tool in metadata, so note the
uriyou give it carefully!
mimeTypeis an optional field that defines what "type" the
resourceis. Importantly, for the OpenAI Apps SDK, this must be set to
text/html+skybridgein order to display it in the HTML sandbox within the chat.
_metais the free object field that is used during publishing to set the domain and other important metadata for the resource.
Now, let's briefly look at the TypeScript module that is used as a
resource in
order to render the widget.
Create the file
modules/widget.ts with the following content:
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime";
export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) {
return new Response(
`<div id="root"></div>
<style>
body { font-family: sans-serif; padding: 16px; margin: 0; }
.card { border: 1px solid #ccc; padding: 16px; border-radius: 8px; display: inline-block; }
.temp { font-size: 32px; font-weight: bold; }
</style>
<script>
// simple render function for pulling out `toolOutput` from OpenAI's global
// state after tool call completed
function render() {
var data = window.openai && window.openai.toolOutput ? window.openai.toolOutput : null;
if (!data) {
document.getElementById("root").innerHTML = '<div class="card">Loading...</div>';
return;
}
document.getElementById("root").innerHTML = '<div class="card"><div class="temp">' + data.temperature + '°F</div><div>' + data.condition + '</div><div>Humidity: ' + data.humidity + '%</div></div>';
}
// Initial render
render();
// Listen for updates from ChatGPT host on global state being set
window.addEventListener("openai:set_globals", function(event) {
render();
});
</script>`,
{
headers: { "Content-Type": "text/html" },
}
);
}
This simply returns the literal
text/html of our widget including the HTML
components, the styling, and the scripts. In a real production setting, you may
choose to build this on the gateway like in this example, pull the documents
from a bucket, or do more robust rendering or template in your backends.
In this example, you'll notice a special, globally exposed
window.openai
object alongside a
openai:set_globals event listener. While designing robust
UIs for the OpenAI Apps SDK is beyond the scope of this post, understanding
these pieces and how they relate to your user's experience is important. The
data in
window.openai.toolOutput will carry the structured content of the tool
call associated with this widget and can be used to populate the UI. This is the
data that is presented to our sandboxed widget from the tool in order to display
the weather (i.e., the
temperature,
condition, and
humidity).
Read more about building robust UI components and the global
window.openai
object available to UI components on
the OpenAI docs site.
Next, let's wire up the tool to integrate with our widget UI!
Connect with the tool
In order to take advantage of the OpenAI Apps SDK displaying widgets, we need to
populate some
_meta into our tool: let's go back to the
/weather route and
do this directly in the
x-zuplo-route.mcp property.
In
config/routes.oas.json, update the
/weather route's
x-zuplo-route
object to include the
mcp property:
"x-zuplo-route": {
"corsPolicy": "none",
"handler": {
"export": "default",
"module": "$import(./modules/weather)"
},
"mcp": {
"type": "tool",
"name": "get_weather",
"description": "Retrieve and render application weather component",
"annotations": {
"readOnlyHint": true
},
"_meta": {
"openai/toolInvocation/invoking": "Getting weather ...",
"openai/toolInvocation/invoked": "Weather ready!",
"openai/outputTemplate": "ui://widget/weather.html"
}
}
}
Like the data on the widget's
resource, the
x-zuplo-route.mcp data on the
tool for this route is just as important:
typeis the type of MCP entity this route will be: by default, this is a tool.
nameis the tool name that the AI agent or system will see: again, this is very important to help the agent "understand" what invoking this tool and its associated widget will produce. Here, we give the tool the name
get_weatherin order to differentiate it from the
getWeatheroperation ID in our OpenAPI doc. From my personal experience, extremely clear and structured tool names with underscores like
some_tool_nameare better for the agents understanding and success rate. This often does not align with what organizations have defined as an
operationIdin their OpenAPI doc so I encourage you to take advantage of this field and provide a unique, agentic focused tool name. Again, I cannot stress how important a clear tool name is!
descriptionis the long-form description of the MCP tool: again, this is used by the LLM to "understand" exactly what this tool is and what it's for. This will drastically inform when the AI chat agent calls this tool and displays this tool's widget.
annotationsare optional MCP specific annotations. In this case, we provide a
readOnlyHintin order to inform the MCP client and agent that this tool does not mutate anything and is "read only" by nature. There are lots of supported annotations that you may choose to use.
_metais an optional "free" object where we can provide any metadata. In this case, we must use it to provide the OpenAI Apps SDK specific metadata:
openai/toolInvocation/invokingis the message the chat agent will display when invoking the tool.
openai/toolInvocation/invokedis the message the chat agent will display when the tool has been invoked.
openai/outputTemplateis the URI of the
resourcethat will be displayed to the end user. This is what connects this
toolwith the
resourcethat holds our widget as a sort of "bundle" to be utilized in the chat interface. Again, this is what links the HTML widget we built as a
resourcewith the actual
tool!
-
Testing
Once we deploy all of this to a Zuplo gateway, we have a working MCP server
behind
https that can execute our tool (which calls the
/weather API) and
serves a small UI component to display in the chat interface's sandbox.
In order to test this:
- Go to
https://chatgpt.com> Settings > Apps > Advanced Settings
- Ensure that you have "Developer mode" enabled
- Select the "Create app" button
- Enter the details of your App including the
/mcpendpoint for the server
Test the app in the chat interface by selecting it and enabling it from the "More" menu in the chat interface.
Here we can see my "Test Apps SDK" App is being used, it's displaying my widget,
it's called the
get_weather tool which returned our stub weather data. The
widget with its hook then displays this data!
Advanced
In some cases, you may need to intercept the call to your API with a "wrapper" module. This may be necessary to set specific headers, invoke other ancillary APIs, or intercept the raw tool call request.
You can accomplish this through the
ZuploMcpSdk in the
@zuplo/runtime
package in a separate module. Then, set this new module as the tool that
interfaces with the Apps SDK client.
MCP client --> Zuplo MCP server --> Wrapper module --> API backend
In the following wrapper example, we use the Zuplo MCP SDK to access the
incoming MCP request
_meta manually in order to get a special field and use it
in a
POST body to another route on the gateway using the
context.invokeRoute method.
Create a wrapper module in
modules/weather-wrapper.ts:
import { ZuploContext, ZuploMcpSdk, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime";
export default async function handler(
request: ZuploRequest,
context: ZuploContext,
) {
const sdk = new ZuploMcpSdk(context);
// Access the incoming MCP request metadata
const mcpRequest = sdk.getRawCallToolRequest();
// Invoke another route on the gateway and get data for the application
// using the "specialField" in the MCP metadata
const response = await context.invokeRoute("/internal/route", {
method: "POST",
body: JSON.stringify({
specialField: mcpRequest?.params._meta.specialField,
}),
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
// Set metadata on the response for the ChatGPT widget
sdk.setRawCallToolResult({
content: [{ type: "text", text: "Data retrieved" }],
_meta: {
specialApplicationState: data,
timestamp: new Date().toISOString(),
},
});
return data;
}
This is especially useful when using
_meta for data exclusively for the
widget: i.e., data that exists out of band of the actual LLM context window or
LLM generated tool arguments. Using
ZuploMcpSdk gives you full unbridled
access to the original MCP request.
Learn more about using the
ZuploMcpSdk on the docs site
including
getRawCallToolRequest and
setRawCallToolResult.
Next Steps
When actually submitting your OpenAI App for review, there are a few additional
_meta fields you'll need to configure on your widget resource including
openai/widgetCSP
and
openai/widgetDomain.
Further, there are
several advanced capabilities in the
window.openai object
that make building robust UIs easier with more powerful user interactions.
Soon, Model Context Protocol will adopt "MCP Apps" as an official MCP extension. This official extension will be informed largely on the basis of how OpenAI built the Apps SDK. While it will look very similar to the OpenAI Apps SDK, keep an eye out for an official standard to be available in order to make your apps available in more chat clients!
Good luck and happy MCP-ing!