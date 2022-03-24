An API gateway over SaaS?

This one's a little extra. Zuplo is so programmable you can use it in ways you've never considered for a gateway... a gateway over SaaS APIs - like AirTable.
Length: 2 minutes
In this example we use the Event Planning Template.
And here's the code in our request handler
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime";
export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) {
const body = await request.json();
const data = {
records: [
{
fields: {
Name: body.name,
Email: body.email,
},
},
],
};
const response = await fetch(environment.ATTENDEES_URL, {
method: "POST",
headers: {
Authorization: `Bearer ${environment.API_KEY}`,
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
body: JSON.stringify(data),
});
if (!response.ok) {
return new Response("Error calling AirTable!", {
status: 500,
});
}
return new Response("Success", {
status: 200,
});
}
If you'd like to learn about other cool things an API gateway can do, check out our top API gateway features guide.