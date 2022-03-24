Zuplo logo
An API gateway over SaaS?

March 24, 2022
Josh Twist
Josh TwistCo-founder & CEO

This one's a little extra. Zuplo is so programmable you can use it in ways you've never considered for a gateway... a gateway over SaaS APIs - like AirTable.

In this example we use the Event Planning Template.

And here's the code in our request handler

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime";

export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) {
  const body = await request.json();

  const data = {
    records: [
      {
        fields: {
          Name: body.name,
          Email: body.email,
        },
      },
    ],
  };

  const response = await fetch(environment.ATTENDEES_URL, {
    method: "POST",
    headers: {
      Authorization: `Bearer ${environment.API_KEY}`,
      "Content-Type": "application/json",
    },
    body: JSON.stringify(data),
  });

  if (!response.ok) {
    return new Response("Error calling AirTable!", {
      status: 500,
    });
  }
  return new Response("Success", {
    status: 200,
  });
}

If you'd like to learn about other cool things an API gateway can do, check out our top API gateway features guide.

