An API gateway over SaaS?

March 24, 2022

This one's a little extra. Zuplo is so programmable you can use it in ways you've never considered for a gateway... a gateway over SaaS APIs - like AirTable.

Length: 2 minutes

In this example we use the Event Planning Template.

And here's the code in our request handler

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const body = await request. json (); const data = { records: [ { fields: { Name: body.name, Email: body.email, }, }, ], }; const response = await fetch (environment. ATTENDEES_URL , { method: "POST" , headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${ environment . API_KEY }` , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }, body: JSON . stringify (data), }); if ( ! response.ok) { return new Response ( "Error calling AirTable!" , { status: 500 , }); } return new Response ( "Success" , { status: 200 , }); }

If you'd like to learn about other cool things an API gateway can do, check out our top API gateway features guide.